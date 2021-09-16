HD Repair Forum Kicks Off in Cleveland

The HD Repair Forum kicked off yesterday in Cleveland at the Huntington Convention Center, with magnificent views of the Cleveland Browns’ FirstEnergy Stadium and Lake Erie.

A networking breakfast and vendor fair kicked things off at 7 a.m.

Over 150 attendees took advantage of heavy-duty collision presentations on:

Panel discussion on RV and fleet repair

Heavy-duty collision industry trends and insights

Seat belts: proper repair procedures and assessing damage

Daimler Trucks North America – what to expect

Pre- and post-scanning: why you should prepare

RV Industry Association’s interest and support

Heavy duty collision repair roadmap

Panel discussion: claims handling

Current technology and what the future holds

HD Repair Forum: future plans and goals for the industry

Focused learning track on ADAS system repair needs and applicable practices

Day 1 also featured focused learning tracks on:

Measuring and increasing production throughput to improve sales and profitability

Practical ways to use CSI in your business

Attendees were treated to lunch courtesy of Evercoat and refreshment breaks from Axalta. A cocktail reception and sponsor appreciation event wrapped up Day 1.

Elite sponsors included:

Fleetrite

Navistar

AkzoNobel

Exclusive sponsors included:

Axalta

Celette

Enterprise

Evercoat

SCA Claim Services

Corporate sponsors included:

3M

Automann

Daimler

I-CAR

PPG

The next HD Repair Forum is slated for April 5-6, 2022 at the historic Hilton in Fort Worth, Texas.