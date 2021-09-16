Connect with us

HD Repair Forum Kicks Off in Cleveland

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The HD Repair Forum kicked off yesterday in Cleveland at the Huntington Convention Center, with magnificent views of the Cleveland Browns’ FirstEnergy Stadium and Lake Erie.

A networking breakfast and vendor fair kicked things off at 7 a.m.

Over 150 attendees took advantage of heavy-duty collision presentations on:

Panel discussion on RV and fleet repair
  • Heavy-duty collision industry trends and insights
  • Seat belts: proper repair procedures and assessing damage
  • Daimler Trucks North America – what to expect
  • Pre- and post-scanning: why you should prepare
  • RV Industry Association’s interest and support
  • Panel discussion: RV and fleet repair
  • Heavy duty collision repair roadmap
  • Panel discussion: claims handling
  • Current technology and what the future holds
  • HD Repair Forum: future plans and goals for the industry
Focused learning track on ADAS system repair needs and applicable practices

Day 1 also featured focused learning tracks on:

  • Measuring and increasing production throughput to improve sales and profitability
  • Practical ways to use CSI in your business

Attendees were treated to lunch courtesy of Evercoat and refreshment breaks from Axalta. A cocktail reception and sponsor appreciation event wrapped up Day 1.

Elite sponsors included:

  • Fleetrite
  • Navistar
  • AkzoNobel

Exclusive sponsors included:

  • Axalta
  • Celette
  • Enterprise
  • Evercoat
  • SCA Claim Services

Corporate sponsors included:

  • 3M
  • Automann
  • Daimler
  • I-CAR
  • PPG

The next HD Repair Forum is slated for April 5-6, 2022 at the historic Hilton in Fort Worth, Texas.

