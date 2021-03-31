Connect with us

The HD Repair Forum (HDRF), the only conference and organization solely dedicated to the heavy-duty collision repair industry, announced it will be holding an in-person event Sept. 27-28 in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center, co-located with the North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV Show).

“This is the first time our event will be held in the fall,” said Brian Nessen, president and co-founder of HDRF. “It will not replace our spring event, scheduled for April 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas, but it will be the first time for us to gather in more than a year. Based upon the feedback from our advisory board and industry leadership, the HDRF will now be a biannual event.”

As a result of co-locating with the NACV Show, HDRF attendees and supporters will have an opportunity to attend the NACV Show exhibit floor, see the latest in new vehicle technology and explore additional business opportunities with leaders in the medium-duty and heavy-duty fleet industry.

“The HD Repair Forum serves all of the stakeholders in the heavy-duty collision repair industry,” said Jennie Lenk, communications director of HDRF. “We are continually seeking ways to deliver more value, and our collaboration with the NACV Show delivers upon that commitment.”

The NACV Show is the premier biennial B2B trucking industry event focusing on the needs of fleet owners, managers and decision makers. North America is the world’s largest market for commercial vehicles with over 141 million vehicles in use across the continent.

The HDRF plans to announce a schedule of events and speakers in the coming weeks. Registration will follow soon thereafter. If you’re interested in sponsorship opportunities or getting further involved, contact Jennie Lenk at [email protected].

