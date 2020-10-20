Industry Shows Strong Support for SEMA360

The specialty equipment aftermarket industry is ready to come together for SEMA360, the new online event taking place Nov. 2-6, 2020 that will allow industry professionals to connect and conduct much-needed business.

More than 650 manufacturers will headline SEMA360 with a Showcase page at the event, which was created by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) as an alternative after announcing that the in-person SEMA Show would not take place in Las Vegas in 2020.

“The automotive specialty equipment industry has a history of successfully pivoting to meet market needs and finding innovative solutions to accomplish a goal,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “Given that the year 2020 has been filled with challenges and uncertainty, the industry is hungry for a platform where they can get together and focus on doing business. SEMA360 is the ideal solution for companies that want to connect and discover what’s new in the market – whether it’s racing and performance, trucks and off-road, hot rod and restoration or collision and tools. Manufacturers from every segment are participating, and they have lots of news to share.”

Open exclusively to the industry and not to the general public, SEMA360 is designed to make it easy and efficient for attendees to see new trends and products, meet directly with manufacturers, hear from industry leaders and experts and engage in conversations. The exclusive features in SEMA360 will allow buyers to:

Connect with more than 650 industry-leading manufacturers

Explore more than 2,200 products in the New Products Showcase

See more than 300 unique builds in the Builders Showcase

Choose from more than 30 education seminars to attend

Witness the winner announcements of the Launch Pad and Battle of the Builders competitions

Access manufacturer press conferences, celebrity interviews and breaking news

Additionally, more than 100 companies that have never exhibited at the SEMA Show have signed up to showcase their products at SEMA360, providing new business opportunities for buyers.

Buyers and attendees are encouraged to register now to secure their credentials in time for SEMA360. The fee is $25 for qualified buyers who are not SEMA members, and the fee is waived for buyers who are SEMA members.

“Attending SEMA360 is a great return on investment for buyers who want to stay on top of the latest trends, products and technology coming into market,” said Gattuso. “It’s the only event where they’ll be able to interact and engage with hundreds of companies and see thousands of new products from the comfort of their home or office.”

To register for SEMA360 or for more information, visit SEMA360.com. To see the list of participating manufacturers, click here.