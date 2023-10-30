 JohnDow Launches New EV-Hybrid Service and Safety Products

JohnDow Launches New EV-Hybrid Service and Safety Products

This new line offers a one-stop shop for all EV and hybrid service safety equipment.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

JohnDow Industries (JDI), a leading supplier and distributor of automotive aftermarket equipment and products, is introducing a new line of electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid service and safety products at AAPEX 2023 in Las Vegas.

This new line offers 30 innovative safety products including gloves, face shields, aprons, blankets, insulated tools, jackets and boots among other products specifically designed to increase safety while servicing electric and hybrid vehicles.

One of the most notable products in this new safety equipment line is the Vehicle Fire Blanket. Lithium-ion battery fires are extremely dangerous and cannot be extinguished using traditional fire extinguishing methods. As electric and hybrid vehicles gain popularity, service repairers must be prepared for these potentially devastating disasters during a repair.

JDI’s Vehicle Fire Blanket suppresses vehicle fires and prevents fire from spreading and damaging nearby property while containing toxic fumes and smoke from releasing into surrounding areas. This Fire Blanket is ideal for parking lots, auto repair shops, firefighters, underground parking lots, service stations and charging stations. Product benefits include:

  • Contains vehicle fire and its debris to protect property, staff and customers
  • Limits damage and spread of fire to nearby areas
  • For use on any passenger vehicle including internal combustion and EVs
  • Keeps toxic smoke derived from combustion contained
  • Two people can deploy the 6x9M blanket in seconds
  • Easily deploy from convenient storage rack with oversized straps

“Nearly 40 years ago, JDI initially grew from selling vehicle interior protection service products into what it is now — service equipment, back shop supplies, TPMS and exhaust extraction systems,” said Robert Christy, president of JDI. “JDI listened to the market and grew our product lines to offer high quality, reliable and safe equipment service repairers needed. Understanding where the automotive industry is going, we are not shying away from living this principle and expanding our offering to include service and safety equipment for electric and hybrid vehicle repairs.”

For more information, visit JohnDow.com.

