 Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew Joins 2022 SEMA Show
Paladin Industrial Coatings: Factory Pack Colors

Paladin’s 19 popular factory pack colors are offered in a 2K acrylic polyurethane technology.

Electric Vehicle Repair Safety, Part 2

The best tool you can have when repairing EVs is: observation, knowledge and assessment.

Events

Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew Joins 2022 SEMA Show

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew will be at the 2022 SEMA Show, where they will entertain showgoers with expanded stories about their inaugural television series and what it’s been like to immerse themselves in the car culture. As keynote speakers on the SEMA Show’s opening day, cast members will join television personality Chris Jacobs at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at the Paradise Event Center. 

Comedian/actor Kevin Hart and his Muscle Car Crew

With Jacobs hosting the interview, the discussion will tap into the unique passion that unites the automotive industry. Like the MotorTrend series that chronicled their experience, the SEMA Show keynote address is about having a good time and making connections.

“Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew represents SEMA’s membership and the tremendous enthusiasm we all have for this culture,” said Pamela Brown-Matthis, director of education for SEMA. “Their story is driven by passion and a deep love for all things automotive. That passion shows through on the screen, and it will come through even more live on stage at the SEMA Show.”

The keynote address is part of a new component of the 2022 SEMA Show Education Program. Five keynote addresses will be held during the week, with each keynote address featuring iconic industry personalities who will educate while entertaining. Speakers will include car enthusiasts, thought leaders, innovators and entertainers who will bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to help elevate and strengthen attendees’ business and personal growth strategies.

Key members of Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew kick off the series on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Legendary NFL running back Emmitt Smith, who became a NASCAR Xfinity Series team co-owner last summer, anchors the week as the keynote speaker for Friday, Nov. 4. Other keynotes will be announced at a later date.

For details about the SEMA Show Education Program and a complete schedule of seminars available, visit semashow.com.

