The Midwest Auto Body Trade Show will be held Feb. 27-29, 2020 at the Holiday Inn in Des Moines, Iowa. The show, which is sponsored by the Iowa Collision Repair Association (ICRA), has the theme of, “The Gloves Are Off,” this year.

I-CAR has teamed up with the show to host six live classes on site:

2015 Ford F-150 Structural Repair Training

Coordinating the Repair Process

Capturing Quality Photos

The Art and Science of Estimator Interactions

Understanding Cycle Time

“In the current challenging climate of transition in our industry, we are excited about the training I-CAR will bring to this event,” said Dick Merron, chairman of ICRA. “We have to get trained and be better at what we do – period. The ‘gloves are off!'”

Added Dave Robinette, I-CAR principal, Business Development, Northwest Region, “Knowledge is your greatest competitive advantage. Customers and our businesses depend on our industry to be skilled and informed. We need to know not only how to repair vehicles properly, but also to effectively document and communicate correct repairs to everyone involved. The collision repair world continues to change at a dramatic pace.”

Other educational sessions at the show include:

The Future of DRP – Is Their One? – Pete Tagliapietra, NuGen IT

Cyber Security – Are You Protected? – Mark Claypool, Optima Automotive

Get Paid For What You Do – Ron Reichen, Precision Body and Paint, Oregon, past chairman of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists

In addition, ICRA lobbyist Scott Weiser will address the association’s current legislative efforts and how they are represented at the state capital.