MSO Symposium Announces 2022 Master of Ceremonies

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) and its board of directors have announced that Dean Fisher of Driven Brands will serve as the master of ceremonies for the 2022 MSO Symposium taking place Oct. 31 from 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

Fisher has almost 50 years of experience in the automotive industry, from owning multiple automotive-related companies, to bringing his independent collision repair facility into the CARSTAR family and becoming a franchise owner and holding varying leadership roles on the corporate team at CARSTAR, including chief operations officer and president of the CARSTAR brand. He now serves as president of collision companies within Driven Brands and is focused on helping ABRA, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA maximize their franchisees’ growth, profitability and operational standards. “I’m humbled and honored to be moderating this year,” said Fisher. “Looking back, I remember attending the MSO Symposium championing an independent model with a franchise network of 200 locations. Now I’m moderating ahead of my retirement and at the peak of my career, supporting a network of almost 1,000 independently owned locations.

Fisher has been a regular attendee of the MSO Symposium since its inception in 2011. “The panel discussions on different topical items are always my favorite,” he said. “Hearing the interchange between MSO groups of varying sizes all coming together to discuss what’s working, where we have opportunities and what we can do together to make the industry better is unmatched.” This year’s MSO Symposium in Las Vegas encompasses networking opportunities and a dynamic and interactive agenda set to help small to large repair facilities become more efficient and productive. “The MSO Symposium is an open forum for MSOs, from small regionals to large consolidators, to have high-level strategic discussions on these topical issues,” Fisher said.

Sessions at the 2022 event include a deeper dive into: Electric vehicles

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) opportunities

Artificial intelligence

The labor space If you would like to register for the 2022 event, be advised that attendance is limited and you must qualify to attend. To qualify, you must be a MSO, insurer, OEM or single-location repair facility with $3 million or more in annual sales. The only exception is the limited number of sponsors that help underwrite the program. To join leading executives from the largest and most successful collision repair facilities in North America at this exclusive annual event, register here.

