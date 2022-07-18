 MSO Symposium Set for Oct. 31, 2022
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

MSO Symposium Set for Oct. 31, 2022

on

HD Repair Forum to Hold Fall Conference

on

Southeast Collision Conference Debuts with Message of Community and Unity

on

D&M Auto Body Wins Spanesi Welder at NORTHEAST 2022
Advertisement
What Are Non-Qualified Benefits?

Troubleshooting Calibration Failures, Part 1

Troubleshooting a failed calibration comes down to knowing the failure, vehicle or fixtures.

Blind Spot Detection and Cross Traffic Alert Systems

Are you familiar with ADAS blind spot detection and cross traffic alert systems?

MORE POST

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

Trending Now

Events: MSO Symposium Set for Oct. 31, 2022

AirPro Diagnostics: What Are Non-Qualified Benefits?

Consolidators: CARSTAR Names Top Franchisees in U.S. and Canada

Sponsored Content: The Path to Increasing Throughput and Reducing Cycle Times Is Not A One Size Fits All Process.

Current Issues

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Events

MSO Symposium Set for Oct. 31, 2022

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) and MSO Symposium advisory board announced that the 11th annual MSO Symposium will take place Oct. 31, 2022 on the Monday of SEMA/AAPEX week.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The event will begin at 10 a.m. PST with coffee, networking and a sponsor showcase, followed by a unique program that provides executive-level information on the current trends and state of affairs in the economy and the collision repair industry. Other topics covered in this year’s event include:

  • Solutions to technician shortages
  • Environmental, social and governance matters for business owners
  • Approaches to electric vehicle repair processes
  • And more.

The conference will conclude at 5 p.m. with an evening networking reception.

Last year’s 10th anniversary event was an all-around success, as noted by long-time advisory board member Jim Keller, who is president of 1Collision.

Advertisement

“The caliber of content received at the MSO Symposium is truly unmatched,” said Keller. “The topics, speakers and opportunity to network with my executive peers makes this a must-attend event every year.”

Similar to years past, the event’s agenda, timing and content is directed by industry leaders who voluntarily participate on the program’s advisory board.

Attendance is limited and you must qualify to attend. Qualification standards are met by insurers, OEMs, MSOs and single-location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales.

Early-bird registration opens later this month and will be available for a limited time.

Equipment and service providers are also invited to attend the event via one of the limited sponsorship opportunities. For more information, visit msosymposium.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Events: Inaugural Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show a Big Success

Events: ASE Instructor Training Conference Set for July 12-15

Events: Registration Opens for CIECA CONNEX Conference

Events: NORTHEAST Show Delivers Crowded Show Floor, Full Classes

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business