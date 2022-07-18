MSO Symposium Set for Oct. 31, 2022

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) and MSO Symposium advisory board announced that the 11th annual MSO Symposium will take place Oct. 31, 2022 on the Monday of SEMA/AAPEX week.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. PST with coffee, networking and a sponsor showcase, followed by a unique program that provides executive-level information on the current trends and state of affairs in the economy and the collision repair industry. Other topics covered in this year’s event include: Solutions to technician shortages

Environmental, social and governance matters for business owners

Approaches to electric vehicle repair processes

And more. The conference will conclude at 5 p.m. with an evening networking reception. Last year’s 10th anniversary event was an all-around success, as noted by long-time advisory board member Jim Keller, who is president of 1Collision.

