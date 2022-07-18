Events: MSO Symposium Set for Oct. 31, 2022
MSO Symposium Set for Oct. 31, 2022
The Automotive Service Association (ASA) and MSO Symposium advisory board announced that the 11th annual MSO Symposium will take place Oct. 31, 2022 on the Monday of SEMA/AAPEX week.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. PST with coffee, networking and a sponsor showcase, followed by a unique program that provides executive-level information on the current trends and state of affairs in the economy and the collision repair industry. Other topics covered in this year’s event include:
- Solutions to technician shortages
- Environmental, social and governance matters for business owners
- Approaches to electric vehicle repair processes
- And more.
The conference will conclude at 5 p.m. with an evening networking reception.
Last year’s 10th anniversary event was an all-around success, as noted by long-time advisory board member Jim Keller, who is president of 1Collision.
“The caliber of content received at the MSO Symposium is truly unmatched,” said Keller. “The topics, speakers and opportunity to network with my executive peers makes this a must-attend event every year.”
Similar to years past, the event’s agenda, timing and content is directed by industry leaders who voluntarily participate on the program’s advisory board.
Attendance is limited and you must qualify to attend. Qualification standards are met by insurers, OEMs, MSOs and single-location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales.
Early-bird registration opens later this month and will be available for a limited time.
Equipment and service providers are also invited to attend the event via one of the limited sponsorship opportunities. For more information, visit msosymposium.com.