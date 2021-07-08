Connect with us

NABC, BodyShop Business to Donate Vehicle to Cleveland Veteran

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) is partnering with BodyShop Business, GEICO and Gerber Collision to donate a refurbished vehicle to a Cleveland, Ohio, veteran on July 14 at 4 p.m. at the Quicken Loans Stage at Public Square in downtown Cleveland.

The deserving veteran, Victor Schwartz, who served as a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps and today works as a security guard, was selected by Volunteers of America Greater Ohio and will be presented a vehicle to provide him independence and the ability to work and take care of his family as part of the NABC’s Recycled Rides program. Schwartz’s current vehicle is beyond affordable repair, so the gift of reliable transportation will allow him to get to work and doctors’ appointments.

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,600 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.

Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation include 1-800 Charity Cars and PPG.

