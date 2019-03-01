Body Shop Business
Events/fundraiser
ago

NABC to Host Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

NABC to Host Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser

CIECA Opens Registration for CONNEX 2019

SCRS Presents Video of "Kool Tools" from SEMA Show

DEG Launches March Taylor DEG Challenge

Axalta Opens its Largest Refinish Training Center in India

GEICO Wins Appeal Case Against Body Shop Over Labor Rates

Caliber, Abra Finalize Merger

Casino Owner Wynn Sued for Pressuring Massachusetts Body Shop to End Lease

Penfund Announces $150 Million Investment in Caliber Collision Centers

Wyoming Aftermarket Parts Bill Passes Senate, Awaits Review from House

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) will host its second golf fundraising event of 2019 at Texas Star Golf Course on Thursday, April 4, 2019. The Lone Star Pars for Cars golf fundraiser will support the NABC’s Recycled Rides program, among other charitable initiatives.

Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides car presentations to families in need, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) education programs for first responders, and NABC Distracted Driving Awareness campaigns.

The tournament will feature four-person teams in a best-ball format. Players will have an opportunity to participate in special on-course incentives and great raffle prizes. Early-bird registration is open until March 15 at www.NABCgolfevent.org.

Sponsorship opportunities include:

  • Reception sponsorship
  • Hole sponsorships
  • Contest sponsorship – longest drive, closest to the pin, longest putt
  • On-course beverages, breakfast

For sponsorship information, contact [email protected] or visit www.NABCGolfEvent.org.

Following the golf tournament, NABC and its partners will host an NABC Recycled Rides event, presenting several vehicles to local Dallas families in need.

Show Full Article