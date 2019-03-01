NABC to Host Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) will host its second golf fundraising event of 2019 at Texas Star Golf Course on Thursday, April 4, 2019. The Lone Star Pars for Cars golf fundraiser will support the NABC’s Recycled Rides program, among other charitable initiatives.

Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides car presentations to families in need, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) education programs for first responders, and NABC Distracted Driving Awareness campaigns.

The tournament will feature four-person teams in a best-ball format. Players will have an opportunity to participate in special on-course incentives and great raffle prizes. Early-bird registration is open until March 15 at www.NABCgolfevent.org.

Sponsorship opportunities include:

Reception sponsorship

Hole sponsorships

Contest sponsorship – longest drive, closest to the pin, longest putt

On-course beverages, breakfast

For sponsorship information, contact [email protected] or visit www.NABCGolfEvent.org.

Following the golf tournament, NABC and its partners will host an NABC Recycled Rides event, presenting several vehicles to local Dallas families in need.