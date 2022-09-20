 NFL Legend Emmett Smith Headlines SEMA Show Education Enthusiast Track
The Road to AAPEX, Episode 1

Will a 33-year-old Cadillac make it to Las Vegas?

2022 Subaru Outback EyeSight Calibration

A front-facing camera calibration on a 2022 Subaru Outback after the windshield has been replaced.

Current Issues

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Events

NFL Legend Emmett Smith Headlines SEMA Show Education Enthusiast Track

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Emmitt Smith, the NFL legendary running back who became a NASCAR Xfinity Series team co-owner last summer, will headline the 2022 SEMA Show Educational Program’s Friday Enthusiast Track. The new seven-session series will feature celebrities and iconic personalities as they share personal stories that will inspire and entertain showgoers.

Click Here to Read More
Emmitt Smith became a NASCAR Xfinity Series team co-owner last summer.

Smith, who will be joined on the Paradise Event Center stage by television personality Chris Jacobs from the hit show “Overhaulin’” on Friday, Nov. 4, at 8 a.m., will discuss career opportunities in motorsports and the importance of paying it forward. His race team, Jesse Iwuji Motorsports, is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and seeks to break down barriers in motorsports.

“Through Jesse Iwuji Motorsports, we want to bring awareness to the many opportunities available in motorsports,” said Smith. “We want to inspire and educate people of all walks of life to work hard and pursue their dreams.”

SEMA showgoers will hear from Smith about what motivated him to partner with Iwuji as a NASCAR Xfinity Series team co-owner and how they’re supporting minorities, youth and the service member community.

The SEMA Education Enthusiast Track will continue with sessions throughout the day on how to secure sponsors for project vehicles, protecting the right to modify, land-use sustainability and more. The Enthusiast Track is open at no cost to all credentialed SEMA showgoers, including top enthusiasts who are SEMA Individual Members attending through the SEMA Ignited Friday Experience.

“We’re excited about the Friday Enthusiast Track; it is the first time the SEMA Show Education Program has dedicated a series of seminars to appeal specifically to enthusiasts,” said Pamela Brown-Matthis, education director of SEMA. “Given that this is such a passion-driven industry filled with professionals who love their jobs, the Enthusiast Track will be especially entertaining and engaging. Attendees will leave with practical information that speaks to this passion.”

For details about the SEMA Show Education Program and a complete schedule of seminars available, visit semashow.com.

