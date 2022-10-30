Nine Las Vegas Veterans to Receive Recycled Rides at SEMA Show

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it will be hosting the 2022 NABC SEMA Celebration this year during the 2022 SEMA Show, bringing its annual awards and Recycled Rides presentation to the SEMA Reveal main stage outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The 2022 NABC SEMA Celebration will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at 9 a.m. PST on the SEMA Reveal Stage located in the Silver Lot outside in front of the North Hall.

Other guests will include:

Vehicle donors GEICO, Farmers, Travelers, Allstate, Enterprise, Nationwide and Hertz

Collision repair partners Caliber Collision, Fix Auto USA, Crash Champions/Service King, Chapman Collision, Classic Collision, Faulkner Collision and Gerber Collision

Nine deserving Las Vegas families, military members and veterans

The festivities will also include the presentation of the NABC President’s Award and NABC Changing and Saving Lives Awards to the industry’s leading individuals and companies, and the announcement of the 2021 and 2022 Hall of Eagles recipients.