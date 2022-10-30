News: Nine Las Vegas Veterans to Receive Recycled Rides at SEMA Show
The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it will be hosting the 2022 NABC SEMA Celebration this year during the 2022 SEMA Show, bringing its annual awards and Recycled Rides presentation to the SEMA Reveal main stage outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The 2022 NABC SEMA Celebration will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at 9 a.m. PST on the SEMA Reveal Stage located in the Silver Lot outside in front of the North Hall.
Other guests will include:
- Vehicle donors GEICO, Farmers, Travelers, Allstate, Enterprise, Nationwide and Hertz
- Collision repair partners Caliber Collision, Fix Auto USA, Crash Champions/Service King, Chapman Collision, Classic Collision, Faulkner Collision and Gerber Collision
- Nine deserving Las Vegas families, military members and veterans
The festivities will also include the presentation of the NABC President’s Award and NABC Changing and Saving Lives Awards to the industry’s leading individuals and companies, and the announcement of the 2021 and 2022 Hall of Eagles recipients.
The nine deserving individuals who will received Recycled Rides include:
- Alex Ramirez, U.S. Navy veteran
- John Bush, U.S. Army veteran
- Grant Smith, U.S. Army veteran
- Porsche Harris, single mother with three children
- Victoria Earwin, single mother with two children
- Ofelia Valencia Chavez, U.S. Army National Guard active duty
- Angelique Corrente, minister and caregiver for her nephew
- Tony Carriedo, single father of one
- Katherine Hall, single mother of two
Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.
