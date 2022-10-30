 Nine Las Vegas Veterans to Receive Recycled Rides at SEMA Show
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Nine Las Vegas Veterans to Receive Recycled Rides at SEMA Show

on

Enterprise Expands Support of 2022 Repairer Driven Education

on

CCC Sponsors 2022 RDE and OEM Summit

on

Lucid Motors Technology to be on Display in SCRS Booth at SEMA
Advertisement

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 2

OEM hybrid and electric vehicle disabling procedures.

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 1

Precautions to take when welding on battery electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

News: Nine Las Vegas Veterans to Receive Recycled Rides at SEMA Show

Associations: Enterprise Expands Support of 2022 Repairer Driven Education

Associations: CCC Sponsors 2022 RDE and OEM Summit

Associations: Lucid Motors Technology to be on Display in SCRS Booth at SEMA

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Nine Las Vegas Veterans to Receive Recycled Rides at SEMA Show

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it will be hosting the 2022 NABC SEMA Celebration this year during the 2022 SEMA Show, bringing its annual awards and Recycled Rides presentation to the SEMA Reveal main stage outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The 2022 NABC SEMA Celebration will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at 9 a.m. PST on the SEMA Reveal Stage located in the Silver Lot outside in front of the North Hall.

Other guests will include:

  • Vehicle donors GEICO, Farmers, Travelers, Allstate, Enterprise, Nationwide and Hertz
  • Collision repair partners Caliber Collision, Fix Auto USA, Crash Champions/Service King, Chapman Collision, Classic Collision, Faulkner Collision and Gerber Collision
  • Nine deserving Las Vegas families, military members and veterans

The festivities will also include the presentation of the NABC President’s Award and NABC Changing and Saving Lives Awards to the industry’s leading individuals and companies, and the announcement of the 2021 and 2022 Hall of Eagles recipients.

Advertisement

The nine deserving individuals who will received Recycled Rides include:

  • Alex Ramirez, U.S. Navy veteran
  • John Bush, U.S. Army veteran
  • Grant Smith, U.S. Army veteran
  • Porsche Harris, single mother with three children
  • Victoria Earwin, single mother with two children
  • Ofelia Valencia Chavez, U.S. Army National Guard active duty
  • Angelique Corrente, minister and caregiver for her nephew
  • Tony Carriedo, single father of one
  • Katherine Hall, single mother of two

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.

Advertisement

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Driven Glass Debuts at Farmers Western Agents Conference

News: Mitchell Reaches New Milestone for Dynamic, Static Calibrations

News: Consolidator Report

News: New Products of the Week

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business