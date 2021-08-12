Connect with us

Events

Ninth Annual Midwest Auto Body Trade Show Set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The 9th Annual Midwest Auto Body Trade Show will be held Sept. 30-Oct 2 at Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in Riverside, Iowa.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The 2021 event kicks off at noon on Sept. 30 with the Iowa industry golf tournament.

On the morning of Oct. 1, the inaugural Midwest Association Leaders Meeting will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., where midwest collision repair association executives will meet in-person to exchange information from their individual states and plan for a stronger future together.

On Friday afternoon, the education programs starts, leading into the welcome reception and silent auction. This event is held on the trade show floor and is an excellent opportunity to network with friends and colleagues.

On the morning of Oct. 2, education classes start at 8 a.m. This year’s education lineup features topics such as:

  • How to get paid for OE procedures
  • Estimating refresher
  • The scoop on EV vehicles and your future
  • ADAS and calibration answers
  • Certified repair networks vs. DRP programs – the difference and what your future holds
  • Cybersecurity
  • Industry town hall

Following an action-packed morning, renowned speaker and industry icon Mike Anderson will keynote the luncheon at 12:30 p.m. After lunch, the trade show will begin, featuring product demonstrations, door prizes and more education.

Advertisement

For more details, visit iowacra.com or call Janet Chaney at (480) 720-2565

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Events: Registration for 10th Annual MSO Symposium Now Open

Events: Southeast Collision Conference Scheduled for Feb. 3-5, 2022

Events: NABC, BodyShop Business to Donate Vehicle to Cleveland Veteran

Events: AASP/NJ and Vendors Begin Countdown to NORTHEAST 2021

Advertisement

on

Ninth Annual Midwest Auto Body Trade Show Set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2

on

HD Repair Forum Releases Agenda Details

on

Registration Now Open for 2021 HD Repair Forum

on

Early-Bird Registration Kicks Off for ASA's CARS Event
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Momentum USA Introduces First Line Protective Solutions Masks

Video: VIDEO: The Importance of Following OEM Procedures

Events: Ninth Annual Midwest Auto Body Trade Show Set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Video: VIDEO: Performing an ADAS Sensor Calibration

News: Toyota Debuts Mobile Collision Assistance Service
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Air Filtration Co., Inc.

Air Filtration Co., Inc.
Contact: Jeremy Hagan Phone: 641-872-1137Fax: 641-872-1663
1858 Highway 14, P.O. Box 63, Corydon IA 50060
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business