Ninth Annual Midwest Auto Body Trade Show Set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2

The 9th Annual Midwest Auto Body Trade Show will be held Sept. 30-Oct 2 at Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in Riverside, Iowa.

The 2021 event kicks off at noon on Sept. 30 with the Iowa industry golf tournament.

On the morning of Oct. 1, the inaugural Midwest Association Leaders Meeting will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., where midwest collision repair association executives will meet in-person to exchange information from their individual states and plan for a stronger future together.

On Friday afternoon, the education programs starts, leading into the welcome reception and silent auction. This event is held on the trade show floor and is an excellent opportunity to network with friends and colleagues.

On the morning of Oct. 2, education classes start at 8 a.m. This year’s education lineup features topics such as:

How to get paid for OE procedures

Estimating refresher

The scoop on EV vehicles and your future

ADAS and calibration answers

Certified repair networks vs. DRP programs – the difference and what your future holds

Cybersecurity

Industry town hall

Following an action-packed morning, renowned speaker and industry icon Mike Anderson will keynote the luncheon at 12:30 p.m. After lunch, the trade show will begin, featuring product demonstrations, door prizes and more education.