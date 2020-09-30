Ninth Annual MSO Symposium Announces Format Change

The 2020 MSO Symposium will take place as a series of free webinars Nov. 9-13, starting daily at 12 p.m. PDT.

All five days of the 90- to 120-minute webinars will be free to the entire industry. MSO Symposium organizers are encouraging all industry stakeholders to attend and experience this one-of-a-kind opportunity to learn from some of the brightest minds in the industry.

The agenda will be as follows:

Nov. 9

Session 1 – Industry Statistics and Trends; presented by Susanna Gotsch, CCC Information Services

Nov. 10

Session 1 – OEM Panel Discussion; moderated by Sean Carey, SCG Consulting

Nov. 11

Session 1 – Mega Dealer Panel Discussion; moderated by Mike Anderson, Collision Advice

Nov. 12

Session 1 – Insurance Panel Discussion; moderated by Insurance Solutions Group, Stephen Applebaum

Nov. 13

Session 1 – Two private equity group presentations

Registration for the event will be available later this week at msosymposium.com/register. For more information, visit msosymposium.com.

If you are interested in being a sponsor, contact Jennie Lenk at [email protected] or Brian Nessen at [email protected].



