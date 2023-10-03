OEM Summit Session II to Focus on North American Material Outlook

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) is encouraging registration for the second session of OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit, “North American Automotive Material Outlook and Implications to Collision Repair”, taking place Thursday, Nov. 2 from 11 am. to 12:30 p.m. in the Las Vegas Convention Center as part of the 2023 SEMA Show.

The session will be led by Abey Abraham, principal, Automotive and Materials, Ducker Carlisle and Bertrand Rakoto, director, Strategic Intelligence, Ducker Carlisle.

The OEM Summit offers attendees the opportunity to learn how vehicles, materials, technologies and trends are evolving in ways that will impact repair processes and repair businesses.

The Ducker Carlisle team will outline research on the expected metallic and non-metallic material strategies that collision repair facilities will encounter. As the fleet sees an increased transition from ICE vehicles to EVs and other alternative fuels, there are dynamic changes in the material makeup of vehicles including more advanced grades of steel, various types of aluminum, magnesium and composites that the collision repair industry will need to contend with.

Following the presentation, Abraham and Rakoto will introduce Dan Black, senior manager, Service Engineering-Collision at Rivian and Matthew Pitta, body repair technical manager at Lucid Motors, to discuss material selections in their models and important details the industry will need to understand when repairing those vehicles.

Session I, “Understanding OEM Insurance”, will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. featuring presentations from Andrew Rose, president of OnStar Insurance, Mike Slattery, head of insurance for Rivian, and Rob Spencer, president of Toyota Insurance and vice president of Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC).These presenters will provide a deep dive into the emerging world of OEM insurance programs, insurance products designed and underwritten to deliver unique coverage to complement their vehicles and positively impact the consumer experience during the claims and repair process.

The 2023 OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit is made possible with additional support from AirPro Diagnostics; BASF Automotive Refinish; Car-O-Liner; CCC Intelligent Solutions; Enterprise Rent-A-Car; Reliable Automotive Equipment Inc.; Toyota Motor North America; and SEMA.

