 OEM Summit Session II to Focus on North American Material Outlook

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Events

OEM Summit Session II to Focus on North American Material Outlook

Ducker Carlisle will outline research on the expected metallic and non-metallic material strategies that collision repair facilities will encounter.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) is encouraging registration for the second session of OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit, “North American Automotive Material Outlook and Implications to Collision Repair”, taking place Thursday, Nov. 2 from 11 am. to 12:30 p.m. in the Las Vegas Convention Center as part of the 2023 SEMA Show.

Related Articles

The session will be led by Abey Abraham, principal, Automotive and Materials, Ducker Carlisle and Bertrand Rakoto, director, Strategic Intelligence, Ducker Carlisle.

The OEM Summit offers attendees the opportunity to learn how vehicles, materials, technologies and trends are evolving in ways that will impact repair processes and repair businesses.

The Ducker Carlisle team will outline research on the expected metallic and non-metallic material strategies that collision repair facilities will encounter. As the fleet sees an increased transition from ICE vehicles to EVs and other alternative fuels, there are dynamic changes in the material makeup of vehicles including more advanced grades of steel, various types of aluminum, magnesium and composites that the collision repair industry will need to contend with.

Following the presentation, Abraham and Rakoto will introduce Dan Black, senior manager, Service Engineering-Collision at Rivian and Matthew Pitta, body repair technical manager at Lucid Motors, to discuss material selections in their models and important details the industry will need to understand when repairing those vehicles.

Session I, “Understanding OEM Insurance”, will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. featuring presentations from Andrew Rose, president of OnStar Insurance, Mike Slattery, head of insurance for Rivian, and Rob Spencer, president of Toyota Insurance and vice president of Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC).These presenters will provide a deep dive into the emerging world of OEM insurance programs, insurance products designed and underwritten to deliver unique coverage to complement their vehicles and positively impact the consumer experience during the claims and repair process.

The 2023 OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit is made possible with additional support from AirPro Diagnostics; BASF Automotive Refinish; Car-O-Liner; CCC Intelligent Solutions; Enterprise Rent-A-Car; Reliable Automotive Equipment Inc.; Toyota Motor North America; and SEMA.

To learn more about Session I of the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit, click here.

To learn more about Session II of the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit, click here.

To learn more about the SCRS RDE sessions at the SEMA Show, click here.

To register for the SEMA Show, visit semashow.com/register.

You May Also Like

Events

Reimagining Tomorrow: 2023 WIN Conference Recap

Three days of inspirational talks left attendees with a new perception of the future.

Meagan Kusek
By Meagan Kusek

This year, attendees at the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) Conference in San Antonio May 1-3 were challenged to “reimagine tomorrow.” As such, those three days were packed with inspiring speakers who used their life stories to illustrate how different “tomorrow” can look from what we're conditioned to believe about our lives “today” and industry leaders who discussed how collision repairers can strive for a better future by utilizing new tools and knowledge today.

Read Full Article

More Events Posts
SEMA Show 2023 Registration Opens May 1

The annual trade event taking place Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center is the ultimate business gathering for the automotive specialty equipment industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NWACA to Hold Collision Training Expo

The Northwest Auto Care Alliance will be holding a Collision Training Expo May 6, 2023 at Clover Park Technical School in Lakewood, Wash.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
HD Repair Forum to Showcase OEMs and Insurers

The HD Repair Forum announced that it will once again be showcasing OEMs and insurers and their involvement in the heavy-duty collision industry at their conference April 18-19 in Forth Worth, Texas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Exhibitors Demonstrate Strong Commitment to 2023 SEMA Show

Automotive specialty equipment manufacturers are geared up to exhibit at the 2023 SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

BASF to Host Four Educational Sessions at SEMA Show

BASF will be hosting four educational sessions as part of the SCRS RDE offering at this year’s SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS RDE Registration Now Open

Register now to take advantage of discounted pricing options available for those who register online before Friday, Sept. 29.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Meeting Will Highlight Ohio Vehicle Repair Board

The mission of this board and staff is the registration and regulation of collision repair facilities in Ohio.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS, I-CAR Partner on Collision Technician Survey

The goal of the survey is to share information that can lead to solutions and create stronger, more rewarding careers for skilled technicians while addressing the talent shortage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers