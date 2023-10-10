 Red Carpet Awards Set for Tuesday Night at SEMA Show

Red Carpet Awards Set for Tuesday Night at SEMA Show

The Red Carpet Awards event features the most prestigious awards and recognitions in the collision industry from notable industry organizations.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The entire industry is invited to take part in the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards event on Tuesday night, Oct. 31, 2023 at the SEMA Show.

This will be the first year the event will be held in the evening, and in conjunction with the 40th anniversary celebration of the Collision Industry Conference (CIC).

Following the CIC meeting during the day, the CIC reception will begin at 6 p.m. (Westgate, Ballroom C) and the Red Carpet Awards ceremony will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. (Westgate, Ballroom AB).

Seating for the awards ceremony will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

This awards event is free to attend, funded by participating organizations and with added sponsorship support from BodyShop Business, CIC, the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), I-CAR and the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS).

The Red Carpet Awards event has become a noteworthy fixture of the SEMA Show week, featuring the most prestigious awards and recognitions from notable industry organizations, celebrating standout achievements and character within the collision repair industry.

The event was established to capitalize on the energy and community gathered at the SEMA Show, and the shift to a nighttime event adds to the gravitas and excitement.

Liz Stein with OEC has been invited to act as emcee of the awards event.

The 2023 Red Carpet event will feature a historic presentation from the CIC, reflecting on the past 40 years of contributions and conversations that have impacted the industry. There will also be individual award presentations from:

BodyShop Business
  • Single-Shop Executive of the Year Award
  • Multi-Shop Executive of the Year Award
Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Assocation (CIECA)
  • Electronic Commerce Company of the Year
  • Outstanding Contribution
  • Chairperson’s Award
  • Fueling the Future Award
I-CAR
  • Jeff Silver Memorial Award to a Platinum individual
  • Russ Verona Memorial Award to a Gold Class shop
National Auto Body Council (NABC)
  • Changing and Saving Lives Award
Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS)
  • Affiliate Association
  • Lifetime Achievement Award
  • The 2023 March Taylor Kina’ole Award

SCRS’ presentation of the March Taylor Kina’ole Award honors the legacy and lessons from March Taylor, who owned Auto Body Hawaii and served on the SCRS board of directors.

Kina’ole is a Hawaiian term for flawlessness, in the sense of “doing the right thing, in the right way, at the right time, in the right place, to the right person, for the right reason, with the right feeling, the first time.”

“SCRS has bestowed the award on individuals who have reflected the light that March instilled in those he worked with,” said Amber Alley, chairman of SCRS. “It’s recognizing those who just radiate a purpose of doing the right things, the right way, for the right people. Honoring and acknowledging our people for who they are and who they’ve become, rather than what they have done.”

The Kina’Ole Award has been presented in the past to Gary Wano, Jr. (GW and Son Auto Body); Petra Schroeder (Collisionista); the late John Norris (Collision Industry Information Assistance); Toby Chess (Industry Educator); and Danny Gredinberg (the Database Enhancement Gateway).

SCRS will also present a National Lifetime Achievement Award, designed to recognize people who have given generously to the aid of their industry nationwide, and an Affiliate Association Award, intended to shine the spotlight on an Affiliate that exhibits exemplary actions on behalf of the collision repair professional.

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].

