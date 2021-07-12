Registration for 10th Annual MSO Symposium Now Open

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has announced that registration is now open for the 10th annual MSO Symposium.

The conference is set to take place as an in-person event in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay on Nov. 1 – the Monday of the SEMA/AAPEX Show. The event will begin at 10 a.m. PDT with coffee, networking and a sponsor showcase. Following is a unique program that provides information on the economy, the industry’s current state of affairs and the direction both are trending. The conference will conclude at 7 p.m., after a celebration of the event’s 10th installment. Last year’s event took place virtually over five days and is historically notable in that, for the first time ever, the program was open to the entire industry and at no cost.

“The 2020 virtual event provided a chance for the industry to get a feel for this prominent event, while learning how peers were maneuvering throughout and beyond the pandemic,” said Brian Nessen, longtime director of operations for the event. “The MSO Symposium is truly unique. The caliber of content alongside the chance to network with executive peers is a combination you simply don’t find elsewhere.” Similar to years past, the event’s agenda, timing and content is directed by industry leaders who voluntarily participate on the program’s advisory board. This year, conversations on national and global shifts of the industry’s economic trends, technological developments and collaborative partnerships will be addressed. Panels and presentations will be given by industry and economy experts, and executives of MSOs, insurance companies and OEM’s.

”Collision repair businesses certainly need to understand the technological advancements of today’s vehicles, but also and perhaps most importantly, they need to know how to position their business for growth in this changing environment,” said Roy Schnepper, owner of Butler’s Collision and advisory board member of the event. “If you’re a small to mid-size MSO or independent repair facility looking at the next step, you need to make arrangements to attend this year’s MSO Symposium and understand how to prepare your business successfully.” For those interested in registering for the 2021 event, be advised that attendance is limited and you must qualify to attend. Qualification standards are met by insurers, OEMs, MSOs and single-location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales.

