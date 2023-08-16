 Registration for 2023 MSO Symposium Now Open

Registration for 2023 MSO Symposium Now Open

The meeting will take place on Monday, Oct. 30 at the Mirage Convention Center in Las Vegas prior to the start of the SEMA Show.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Advisory board members and administrators of the MSO Symposium announced that registration for the 12th annual meeting is now open. Designed for collision repair facility owners, executives and industry leaders, the meeting will take place on Monday, Oct. 30 at the Mirage Convention Center in Las Vegas prior to the start of the SEMA Show.

The one-day conference will begin at 9 a.m. PDT with a light breakfast and networking. The unique program will provide information and insight on the economy, financial and investment opportunities, and new vehicle and new technology repair adaptations. The conference will conclude at 7 p.m. after a networking reception. Those interested in attending should register their teams as soon as possible as seating is limited. Early registration discounts are available through the end of the month.

“The MSO Symposium is truly unique,” said Shawn Hezar, chief client officer at Caliber Collision Centers and MSO Symposium advisory board member. “The event’s natural evolution includes conversations that are impacting small to mid-size MSOs and independent repair facilities, not just the large MSOs. This segment of the collision repair space continues to expand and so does the reach of these important topics.”

This year, conversations on shop specialization, labor acquisition and retention, and anticipated shifts in the economy will be in focus. Accompanying discussions will include insurance relations, the industry’s growth trends and expectations, as well as what repair facility owners can expect to prepare their business for the future.

“If you are looking at the next steps in expansion or how to position your business for growth in a rapidly changing environment, this is a must attend event for you and your team’s leadership,” Hezar said.

Please be advised that the MSO Symposium is a closed meeting and, to attend, you must be an executive or owner of a multi-shop operation or single-location repair facility with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales. Or, you must be a representative from an insurance company or OEM. Attendance by media personnel and equipment or service providers is available, but also limited.

To access early registration rates, visit msosymposium.com/register.

For more information, contact Jennie Lepore at [email protected] or visit msosymposium.com.

