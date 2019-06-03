Registration for 8th Annual MSO Symposium Now Open

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced earlier this month that the 8th annual MSO Symposium will take place on Monday, Nov. 4 in Las Vegas before the SEMA/AAPEX show.

Similar to years past, the event’s agenda, timing and content is driven and directed by industry-leading members who voluntarily participate on the program’s advisory board.



Last year’s event represented over 4,000 collision repair facilities with a total annual revenue exceeding $7 billion. The program has continued to evolve, including a move several years ago that expanded the list of companies and individuals who could attend. This inclusion of insurers, OEMs and expanding independent repair facilities has proven to be visionary for the event and the industry.



“The MSO Symposium continues to bring together the multi-shop owners and operators, dealers, franchisees and repair networks from all across North America,” said Roy Schnepper, immediate past chairman of ASA. “The exclusive event has evolved into the largest conference in the world, where only collision industry repairers, insurers and OEMs can gather exclusively.”



If interested in registering for the 2019 event, keep in mind that attendance is limited and you must qualify to attend. Qualification standards are met by insurers, OEMs, multi-shops operators and single-location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales.

For more information, visit msosymposium.com. Registration with early-bird rates is available for a limited time. To begin the registration process, click here. For questions about registration, contact Jennie Lenk at [email protected]. For sponsorship information, contact Brian Nessen at [email protected].

