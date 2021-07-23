The Society of Collision Repair Specialists SCRS) announced that registration is now open for the Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series at the 2021 SEMA Show.

The SEMA Show offers an attendee experience like no other trade show on the planet. It’s the best place to see the newest and greatest in automotive products and technology, network with colleagues and interact with the brightest minds in the industry. It also provides a unique opportunity to sharpen your business through knowledge acquisition at the most comprehensive collision industry education session held during the year. The RDE series is developed by SCRS and delivered annually during the SEMA Show, connecting collision repair professionals with the industry’s most notable subject matter experts. The program is designed to address real-world factors affecting collision repair businesses and establish implementable solutions and positive outcomes for attendees when they return home from the show.

The 2021 SEMA Show marks a return to the in-person event. “I think all of us learned a great deal in the past year about just how important in-person industry events are to our business,” said Bruce Halcro, chairman of SCRS and owner of Capitol Collision in Helena, Mont. “We’re proud of the work that we did to continue to connect our industry with much-needed educational topics during a time when the nation pulled back from events, but we are all very ready to serve our membership with an event that feels more familiar, in a venue that sparks a great deal of excitement for all who attend, and allows businesses to spend the week committed to building on their business back home.”

Added SCRS Executive Director Aaron Schulenburg, “2021 pre-registration numbers have already proven the industry shares the same enthusiasm. Registration opened roughly a month later than previous years, but 2021 year-to-date responses to Repairer Driven Education have already significantly eclipsed 2019 same-date registrations. We believe our audience is hungry for an event, and excited to have an epic national-level event to attend and something to look forward to.” The SCRS schedule of events will look similar to previous years. Monday afternoon RDE sessions from 3-5 p.m. will kick off the week, with the show floor opening Tuesday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday will provide show attendees with multiple SCRS education options offered in three time slots from 9:30-11:30 a.m., 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.

Thursday will host the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit, with three sessions that begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2:30 p.m. The OEM Summit sessions will focus on electric vehicles (EV), vehicle research and trends, and ADAS and safety. Specific session details will be released later in the summer, however the summit will continue to remain focused on putting attendees in front of innovators in automotive design and technology in an effort to highlight developments and emerging trends in modern vehicles that will influence vehicle repairability and collision industry preparation. Friday will conclude with a new iteration of the IDEAS Collide Showcase from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., exploring a fast-paced agenda of 10-minute talks, designed to stimulate thought surrounding business challenges that can be overcome with unconventional ideas.

While the schedule will feel familiar, the location of events for collision repair attendees will be completely refreshed. The 2021 show will find the entire South Hall Upper space dedicated to the Collision Repair and Refinish and Tools and Equipment branches of the show. SCRS RDE will be co-located in the South Hall Upper session rooms, adjacent to the exhibit space. “We believe this change in floorplan is going to give our section of the show a very focused feel, and make it much easier to navigate between time in the classroom and the experience on the show floor,” said Halcro.

When registering for education, attendees will have the option to either link the education to an existing registration or to purchase a new show pass at the same time as the education package. All education sessions are available individually, however SCRS encourages attendees to select a Full Series Pass to receive the greatest value. Full Series Passes will provide access to one regular session in each available time slot, access to all three sessions of the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit sessions, admission to the IDEAS Collide Showcase on Friday as well as one ticket to the highly anticipated SCRS Sky Villa After-Party on Thursday night from 9 p.m. to midnight.

