Connect with us

Products

SATA Introduces First Paint Suit for Women

SATA has introduced the Ladies Pro-Series Girls Behind the Gun paint suit, the first paint suit tailor-made for women in the paint industry.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

SATA has introduced the Ladies Pro-Series Girls Behind the Gun paint suit, the first paint suit tailor-made for women in the paint industry. This new paint suit was first showcased in the SATA booth at the 2019 SEMA Show.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The inspiration for the new suit came from Connie Manjavinos, the star behind the huge social media campaign for “Girls Behind the Gun.” Manjavinos helped Dan-Am Company by detailing the necessary changes that needed to be made to the Pro-Series suits to better fit the women in the collision repair industry.

Before this suit was available, female painters were used to taping their suits up to make them fit better because the men’s suits were too bulky.

“I am so excited that Dan-Am has teamed with me and Mazport MGM Inc., the manufacturer of the suit, to introduce the very first paint suit for women,” said Manjavinos. “The Girls Behind the Gun paint suit is made to fit the ladies who work hard in this industry. No more tape, ladies!”

Dan-Am offers a high-quality ladies paint suit with logos from SATA, Girls Behind the Gun, Goddess Behind the Gun and Mazport MGM. It’s lint-free and made with the finest quality fabric, including carbon fiber thread to dissipate electrostatic charges that cannot wash out.

Advertisement

This suit offers all the same features as the Pro-Series suit with fit and comfort in mind, a fully breathable back fabric as well as zipper openings for ventilation when needed. Plus, the ladies suit offers these newly added features:

  • Pocket knee pads
  • Colored ankle and wrist Velcro closures
  • Detailed styled piping

The suit is available in sizes from X-small to XXX-large. When choosing a size, note that the GBG Pro-Series paint suit is based on women’s jacket sizing.

The Pro Series Ladies GBG Paint Suit is currently in production and will begin shipping now. Stop by your local SATA dealer and order your suit today.

For more information, call SATA/Dan-Am Company at (800) 533-8016 or visit satausa.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

SATA Introduces First Paint Suit for Women

on

Dent Fix Releases New Angled Finger Belt Sander

on

AIRCAT Introduces 6530 Flex Head Cut-Off Tool

on

Dynabrade Introduces New Line of Nitro Series Air Power Tools
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Consolidators: Fix Auto USA Adds Eight Locations

News: HD Repair Forum Forms Committees to Address Collision Industry Issues

Products: SATA Introduces First Paint Suit for Women

Employee Management: Time to Chill: Protecting Your Employees in Winter Weather

Training and Education: Auto Body Equipment: Price Isn’t Everything
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Steck Manufacturing

Steck Manufacturing
Contact: John John Phone: 800-227-8325Fax: 937-222-6666
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Products

Make Strong Repairs to Plastic

Estimate Scrubber for Shop Profitability

Products

Versatile Chain Hookup
BodyShop Business BodyShop Business

Products

High-Performance Spray Gun
Connect