SATA Introduces First Paint Suit for Women

SATA has introduced the Ladies Pro-Series Girls Behind the Gun paint suit, the first paint suit tailor-made for women in the paint industry. This new paint suit was first showcased in the SATA booth at the 2019 SEMA Show.

The inspiration for the new suit came from Connie Manjavinos, the star behind the huge social media campaign for “Girls Behind the Gun.” Manjavinos helped Dan-Am Company by detailing the necessary changes that needed to be made to the Pro-Series suits to better fit the women in the collision repair industry.

Before this suit was available, female painters were used to taping their suits up to make them fit better because the men’s suits were too bulky.

“I am so excited that Dan-Am has teamed with me and Mazport MGM Inc., the manufacturer of the suit, to introduce the very first paint suit for women,” said Manjavinos. “The Girls Behind the Gun paint suit is made to fit the ladies who work hard in this industry. No more tape, ladies!”

Dan-Am offers a high-quality ladies paint suit with logos from SATA, Girls Behind the Gun, Goddess Behind the Gun and Mazport MGM. It’s lint-free and made with the finest quality fabric, including carbon fiber thread to dissipate electrostatic charges that cannot wash out.