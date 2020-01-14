SATA Introduces First Paint Suit for Women

SATA has introduced the Ladies Pro-Series Girls Behind the Gun paint suit, the first paint suit tailor-made for women in the paint industry. This new paint suit was first showcased in the SATA booth at the 2019 SEMA Show.
The inspiration for the new suit came from Connie Manjavinos, the star behind the huge social media campaign for “Girls Behind the Gun.” Manjavinos helped Dan-Am Company by detailing the necessary changes that needed to be made to the Pro-Series suits to better fit the women in the collision repair industry.
Before this suit was available, female painters were used to taping their suits up to make them fit better because the men’s suits were too bulky.
“I am so excited that Dan-Am has teamed with me and Mazport MGM Inc., the manufacturer of the suit, to introduce the very first paint suit for women,” said Manjavinos. “The Girls Behind the Gun paint suit is made to fit the ladies who work hard in this industry. No more tape, ladies!”
Dan-Am offers a high-quality ladies paint suit with logos from SATA, Girls Behind the Gun, Goddess Behind the Gun and Mazport MGM. It’s lint-free and made with the finest quality fabric, including carbon fiber thread to dissipate electrostatic charges that cannot wash out.
This suit offers all the same features as the Pro-Series suit with fit and comfort in mind, a fully breathable back fabric as well as zipper openings for ventilation when needed. Plus, the ladies suit offers these newly added features:
- Pocket knee pads
- Colored ankle and wrist Velcro closures
- Detailed styled piping
The suit is available in sizes from X-small to XXX-large. When choosing a size, note that the GBG Pro-Series paint suit is based on women’s jacket sizing.
The Pro Series Ladies GBG Paint Suit is currently in production and will begin shipping now. Stop by your local SATA dealer and order your suit today.
For more information, call SATA/Dan-Am Company at (800) 533-8016 or visit satausa.com.