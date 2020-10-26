SCRS Releases OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit Lineup

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced the lineup of 2020 OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit virtual sessions, available as part of SCRS’s Repairer Driven Education (RDE) in conjunction with SEMA360.

Sessions will take place on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. EST and include:

GM: Global Perspective on Electrification, Safety Systems, Emerging Trends and Collision Repair

Join GM subject matter experts as they elaborate on the global strategy surrounding electrification of vehicles in the mass market, ADAS and safety systems, emerging trends within new vehicle platforms and the future of collision repair. The remote panel will be led by John Eck, manager, collision, and feature:

Jennifer Goforth, director – Global Aftersales Mechanical Engineering (GAME)

John Willis, director – Global Aftersales Diagnostics & Electrical Engineering

Nathaniel Skutt, body structure advanced serviceability of design engineering (ASDE)

Christopher Blackmore, collision program manager

Ford: 2021 F-150 and Mustang Mach E Overview

This presentation will provide a full rundown of the features for both the new 2021 F-150 and new 2021 Mustang Mach E, as well as vehicle specifications and damageability review. EV and technology insights for the F-150 and Mach E will also be discussed. Led by Gerry Bonanni, senior engineer, Paint and Body Repair. Rob Lien, Ford Service publications and training commodity lead, will join the presentation with info on EV and technology.

Ducker: A Look at Aluminum, Materials and the Changing Landscape of Automotive Design in North America

According to recent research from Ducker, there has been a 10% increase of vehicles utilizing extrusions for (crash management system) applications between 2016 and 2020, and a prediction that aluminum castings would grow from an estimated 299 lbs. per vehicle in 2020 to 316 lbs. in 2026. Extrusions would grow from 45 lbs. to 55 lbs., and forgings would rise from 8 lbs. to 10 lbs. Join us as Scott Ulnick, managing principal at Ducker, and Abey Abraham, managing director of Automotive and Materials, provide updates on materials and insights that will have an impact on collisions and subsequent repairs. The program will also touch on implications from automaker specific moves, such as Tesla’s switch to the large, single-piece structural castings in the body-in-white.

Audi: A New Era of Electric is Here

A new era of electric is here, and Audi has a clear vision for the future. Their commitment to electrification is robust and comprehensive, starting with a goal that one-third of the new U.S. model lineup will be electrified by 2025. Five years in the making, the e-tron represents a new elevation of the electric vehicle, and Mark Allen, manager, Collision, Equipment & EV After Sales Service at Audi of America, will take the audience through an overview of Audi electric vehicle technology and its impact on the collision repair ecosystem.

Subaru: Required Repair Procedures and the “Why?” Behind Detailed Inspections

As a part of Subaru’s key brand messaging, safety is one of three pillars in the ownership experience. The Subaru owner expects this, not just of their vehicles, but also of the repair center. It is because of this need, the Subaru Certified Collision Network prides itself on high-quality repairs on every vehicle that enters their repair centers to ensure the standard of safety Subaru owners have come to expect. Devin Wilcox, Subaru Collision Certification Manager will speak to the required quality repair procedures and why such detailed inspections are needed post-collision as well as the need for pre and post scanning. This presentation will be focused on the ‘why’ Subaru’s repair procedures are published in such detail.

To register, click here. Sessions can be accessed as a stand-alone purchase, or included in a Full Series Pass.