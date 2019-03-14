SCRS to Host Several Events in Nashville in April

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced that it will hold an open board meeting on Tuesday, April 16, from 3-5 p.m. in the Davidson A room at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn. SCRS invites everyone wishing to learn more about the association’s industry work to attend. The two-hour meeting will include updates from SCRS staff, special presentations and updates from SCRS committees, and guests from the industry sharing what they have undertaken on behalf of the membership.

The open meeting will be immediately followed by SCRS’ annual election for open seats on the board of directors. The election will begin at 5:15 p.m., and ballot collection will close promptly at 5:45 p.m. This election will fill four open board seats, and candidates include:

Incumbents

Dave Gruskos, Reliable Automotive Equipment (N.J.)

Jeff Kallemeyn, Kallemeyn Collision Center (Ill.)

Tim Ronak, AkzoNobel (Calif.)

New Nominees

Todd Gillette, Gillette’s Collision Center (Wis.)

Robert Grieve, Nylund’s Collision Center (Colo.)

Drue Tomlinson, Don Thorton Collision Center (Okla.)

Josh McFarlin, I-CAR (Calif.)

The election is open to current designated voting representatives of SCRS member businesses. Members must be present to vote. To join as a member of SCRS to participate in the upcoming election, email [email protected]. The nominee’s bios can be viewed on the SCRS website or by clicking here.

On Wednesday, SCRS will be hosting the Repairer Roundtable meeting from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Ryman Studio PQR. This year, SCRS is excited to welcome Ann Thompson, director of workforce development at the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development, and Kenyatta Lovett, Ph.D., executive director at Complete Tennessee. Their topic will be about Tennessee-based programs developed to encourage more adults and graduating high school students to work toward a degree or certificate in a vocational school or program, with the objective of better meeting market demand for skilled workers. Dan Caldwell, senior manager of learning pathways for Nissan’s U.S. manufacturing operations, will follow with a look into Nissan’s application of these programs to address a shortage of skilled workers and how the collaboration between the state and industry addresses that need. Finally, attorney and consumer advocate Erica Eversman will speak to her role as consumer liaison with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Eversman will share perspectives from her first NAIC meeting in this capacity and delve into ways in which the collision repair community can better interact with regulatory bodies to advocate for consumers and raise awareness of critical issues affecting the marketplace.

Immediately after the roundtable (and just prior to the start of CIC) at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, SCRS will host the annual Industry Awards and Corporate Member Recognition lunch in the Old Hickory room. The event, which will include lunch, is designed to recognize organizations that contribute significant support to SCRS through their corporate membership, as well as to recognize some of the tremendous contributions made to the advancement of the industry.

There is no fee to attend any of the events, but SCRS does require a RSVP for both the Repairer Roundtable and the Awards Luncheon. Click here or email [email protected] no later than Friday, March 29.

Schedule

Tuesday, April 16

3-5 p.m. – SCRS Open Meeting, Davidson A

5:15-5:45 p.m. – SCRS Annual Election, Davidson A

Wednesday, April 17

9-11 a.m. – Repairer Roundtable, Ryman Studio PQR

11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. – SCRS Industry Awards & Corporate Member Recognition Lunch, Old Hickory