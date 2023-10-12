SEMA Show to Showcase Strength of Automotive Aftermarket

The 2023 SEMA Show is forecasted to return to historic levels when it comes to the Las Vegas Convention Center Oct. 31-Nov. 3.

Now in its 56th year, the show is where the automotive aftermarket industry gathers to discover new products, identify future trends and make valuable connections that empower the growth of one of the most innovative industries in the country and around the world.

“The SEMA Show is a must-attend event for anyone who wants to set the pace in the automotive aftermarket,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “The scope of exhibitors, new product launches, high-quality programs and opportunities at this year’s show will have attendees well-positioned for success in the coming year.”

The growth of the show underscores the impact the automotive aftermarket has on the American economy. SEMA recently released its first-ever economic impact report, and the data showed that the industry contributes $337 billion to the U.S. economy and creates 1.3 million jobs nationwide. Automotive aftermarket companies also pay more than $24 billion in federal taxes and $16 billion in state and local taxes, and their employees earn more than $104 billion in wages and benefits. And the impact of the show also reverberates around the globe with attendees expected from more than 140 countries and regions.

Show organizers have curated multiple opportunities for exhibitors, buyers, and media to see what’s coming next in the automotive aftermarket:

Spotting Future Product Trends

The discovery of new products remains the heart of the SEMA Show. More than 2,200 exhibitors will be in attendance — 23% are first-time exhibitors — giving buyers and media the first look at new innovative products. Highlights include:

The New Product Showcase: one of the focal points of the show, the Showcase features hundreds of new products and industry innovations and connects buyers directly with exhibitors via the SEMA Show app.

one of the focal points of the show, the Showcase features hundreds of new products and industry innovations and connects buyers directly with exhibitors via the SEMA Show app. FutureTech Studio: This new, immersive experience will highlight “what’s next” through live education, product displays and sponsor vehicles demonstrating technologies that are advancing and redefining the performance aftermarket.

Powering Development Through Education

The show will offer nearly 100 education programs covering a wide breadth of topics and subjects — ranging from women in the industry to digital marketing and more — designed to help businesses, and careers, expand and grow. Highlights include:

T he Main Stage Experience Featuring Tim Tebow: athlete, entrepreneur and philanthropist will be sharing his “Mission-Possible” life message.

athlete, entrepreneur and philanthropist will be sharing his “Mission-Possible” life message. Fireside Chat with Willy T. Ribbs: the American racing champion will join Beth Paretta on the SEMA Show Main Stage to share his story as a pioneer in motorsports.

the American racing champion will join Beth Paretta on the SEMA Show Main Stage to share his story as a pioneer in motorsports. The Future of Automotive Fuel Technology hosted by Margaret Hoover: engage with a panel of global industry leaders, subject-matter experts and thought leaders as they discuss decarbonization through alternative fuel technologies.

Experiencing Innovation

The SEMA Show’s experiences spotlight future trends as demonstrated by exhibitors and builders. Highlights include:

Battle of the Builders, Presented by Mothers: a unique program that helps attendees spot trends and see the latest techniques of some of the industry’s most influential builders.

a unique program that helps attendees spot trends and see the latest techniques of some of the industry’s most influential builders. Shell “Performance Unbound” Experience: the interactive Shell V-Power NiTRO+ booth will feature Shell scientists sharing details about the fuel maker’s new and improved premium gasoline.

the interactive Shell V-Power NiTRO+ booth will feature Shell scientists sharing details about the fuel maker’s new and improved premium gasoline. Networking Events: hosted by Jarod DeAnda, the kick-off breakfast and awards banquet bring industry professionals together for networking and provide the backdrop for new product award winners, and other honors including the Robert E. Peterson Lifetime Achievement, Manufacturer of the Year, Channel Partner of the Year, SEMA Person of the Year, SEMA Gen-III Innovator of the Year, and SEMA Content Creator of the Year awards.

To learn more about the 2023 SEMA Show, visit semashow.com.