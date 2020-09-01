SEMA announced that it will be offering an online marketplace to allow manufacturers and resellers in the specialty automotive segment to connect and conduct business. Taking place Nov. 2-6, SEMA360 was created after industry members expressed a need for a viable marketplace solution in the absence of the 2020 SEMA Show.

“Creating a platform where the industry can gather and discover new products and trends has always been a SEMA priority,” said Chris Kersting, president and CEO of SEMA. “SEMA360 is the ideal solution to bring the industry together, at a time when we’ve all been kept apart. The platform allows qualified buyers to interact with manufacturers, see innovative new products, check out top SEMA Show builds and take in industry-leading educational offerings.”

Show organizers gathered input from industry members who registered concerns with typical “virtual trade show” solutions. The result is SEMA360, a simplified platform where SEMA will help manufacturers create a straightforward brand presence that will reach quality domestic and international buyers. With a focus on helping the industry grow their businesses, participating resellers will have access to product offerings and demonstrations and manufacturer personnel.

“The industry made it clear there is a void to fill,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “SEMA360 addresses that need by leveraging SEMA’s exclusive buyer database to connect manufacturers with resellers.”

Key features of SEMA360 include:

A simplified platform for manufacturers to showcase their new products and innovations

Efficient interaction between manufacturers and resellers for quality business exchange

SEMA vehicle reveals from world-class builders

Industry-leading education focused on professional development and new strategies

SEMA’s media contacts amplifying news, products and innovations to a worldwide audience

Manufacturer applications for SEMA360 will open Sept. 3, 2020, at a SEMA member rate of $495 and a nonmember rate of $1,495. Attendee registration, which opens mid-September, will be free to qualifying buyers who are SEMA members and $25 to nonmembers. Qualifying media will be able to register at no cost.

To learn more about the SEMA360 or to register, visit sema360.com.