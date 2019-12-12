Sponsorship Opportunities Now Available for HD Repair Forum

Registration for the third annual HD Repair Forum March 24-25 at The Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel is now open, and sponsorship opportunities are already being booked.

Companies interested in having a presence at the HD Repair Forum are encouraged to book now as sponsorships are limited.

“The HD Repair Forum brings together the stakeholders of the heavy-duty collision repair industry in an effort to provide attendees with a unique opportunity to discuss trends, address industry challenges and evaluate key business strategies,” said Brian Nessen, president of the HD Repair Forum.

The 2019 event saw significant growth from its inaugural meeting. With the guidance of advisory board members and constituents, the HD Repair Forum is addressing the needs of the industry.

A few highlights from the 2019 event include presentations from Daimler, Navistar, Peterbilt, Volvo, Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association (HDMA) and I-CAR. Session topics focused on a myriad of industry issues such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electric and hybrid vehicles, liquified and compressed natural gas vehicles, and a panel of insurance executives discussing claims handling and industry collaboration.

Throughout the two days, there will be extensive networking opportunities allowing shop owners, insurers, appraisers, OEMs, paint manufacturers, information providers, and equipment and service companies to build relationships, conduct business and solve problems.

For more information on sponsorships, click here. Companies interested in sponsoring or even hosting a co-located event should contact Brian Nessen at [email protected] or Jennie Lenk at [email protected] or call (281) 819-2332.