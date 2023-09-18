Tool Aid Introduces New Blow Gun

S & G Tool Aid Corp. has introduced the Turbo Tornado Blow Gun (cat. no. 99680), which will deliver the air flow you need, when and where you need it, for years to come.

The unique, tapered tip employs the “Coanda effect” for a strong flow. It also features:

Lightweight and durable aluminum body

3/8″ M NPT industrial style fitting with a 1/4″ body

Convenient hanging hole

42 SCFM at 125 PSI, 25-230 PSI min/max

Meets OSHA Standards 1910.95 and 1910.242B

Replacement Hi-Flow Tip (cat. no. 99681)

For more information, visit toolaid.com.