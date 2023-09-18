 Tool Aid Introduces New Blow Gun

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

S & G Tool Aid Introduces New Blow Gun

The Turbo Tornado Blow Gun delivers the air flow you need when and where you need it. 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

S & G Tool Aid Corp. has introduced the Turbo Tornado Blow Gun (cat. no. 99680), which will deliver the air flow you need, when and where you need it, for years to come. 

Related Articles

The unique, tapered tip employs the “Coanda effect” for a strong flow. It also features:

  • Lightweight and durable aluminum body
  • 3/8″ M NPT industrial style fitting with a 1/4″ body
  • Convenient hanging hole
  • 42 SCFM at 125 PSI, 25-230 PSI min/max
  • Meets OSHA Standards 1910.95 and 1910.242B
  • Replacement Hi-Flow Tip (cat. no. 99681)

For more information, visit toolaid.com.

You May Also Like

Products

PPG Introduces LINQ Color Software and MagicBox

The new innovations will provide for smarter wireless mixing in automotive repair shops.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

PPG has announced the introduction of PPG LINQ Color software and the PPG MagicBox body shop assistant for smarter wireless mixing in automotive repair shops. The advanced tools are the latest components of the PPG LINQ end-to-end digital solution for the global refinish industry that provide productivity and sustainability improvement for body shops.

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
Coats Expands Maxx Tire Changer Line with MAXX 50

The Maxx 50 tire changer features many of the key Maxx features but gives low-volume shops the ability to get a best-in-class tire changer with only the essential tools they need. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maxi-Miser Introduces Precision-6 PRO Electric Painting System

This all-new painting system offers precise atomizing power to minimize overspray and give users unparalleled control, regardless of the coating’s viscosity.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
New Cool Boss Air Cooler Fills Shops with Fresh Tunes

The B-28 and CB-36 evaporative coolers feature air ionizers, Bluetooth players and LED floodlights.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
TEXA Adds New Coverage for McLaren, Tesla

TEXA announced new coverage for McLaren and Tesla via its TEXA IDC5 software.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Milwaukee Introduces New In-Ear Audio Solution

New RedLithium USB Bluetooth Jobsite Ear Buds offer uncompromised sound with a unique jobsite aware mode.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Autel Releases 2023 ADAS Calibration Coverage

New is a first-in-the-industry DTC analysis feature to provide causes and solutions for ADAS sensor and component faults.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Cool Boss Introduces Coolee Portable Air Cooler

The Coolee CL-240 air cooler/ice chest/Bluetooth player delivers personalized comfort virtually anywhere.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEHON Debuts Cameleon EV Safety Work Stations

Cameleon ensures the safe storage and disposal of EV batteries via bodywork workstations with fixed or mobile safety technology.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers