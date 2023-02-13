 Vehicle ADAS: I Dumped My Old Car for a Computer

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Diagnostics

Vehicle ADAS: I Dumped My Old Car for a Computer

It was surprisingly not too hard to say goodbye to my old jalopy.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

It was surprisingly not too hard to say goodbye. I was about to turn and just walk away, but something compelled me to stop, pause and at least give her a reassuring tap and some soft-spoken words: “Thanks, old girl.”

Related Articles

The gal I’m referring to is, of course, my 2009 Honda Civic with 213,000 miles that I recently parted ways with. In her place now is a 2023 Honda Civic Sport in Rallye Red, a feast for the eyes on the outside and a sensory overload inside. 

I put over $2,000 of repairs into the old Civic last year. Then, during a recent visit to Take 5 Oil Change, I was told it was leaking oil but the problem was so minor, they didn’t advise me to do anything just yet. Still, it seemed a sign that perhaps our romance was fading and I needed a new partner.

Whereas my old Civic had no advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) to speak of, I am now firmly in the ADAS world. After getting about three-quarters of the way into the new Civic’s owner’s manual, I felt like I should get some sort of computer engineering certificate of achievement. Bill Gates has nothing on me now. I looked in the mirror, half expecting to see a pasty white, pencil-necked geek looking back at me with taped up glasses and a tight-fitting white button down with a pocket full of pens.

One of the first things I did was disable the idle-stop system. According to Honda, the system is designed to maximize fuel economy and will automatically stop the vehicle’s engine in certain circumstances when the vehicle comes to a stop. When it first happened and the car trembled, I thought, “Good Lord, my car is brand-new and someone just tapped me in the rear!” The second day, it was driving me nuts, so I found the switch to disable it. Note to self: Press the switch every time you start the car since you cannot permanently disable the system.

The Honda Sensing suite of ADAS systems includes Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, Traffic Sign Recognition and more. I’ve written, read and edited a lot of articles on ADAS but never had it in my car. Now, I’ll be getting first-hand experience with it. I hope my old gal don’t get offended that I dumped her for a computer, but c’est la vie!

You May Also Like

Diagnostics

ADAS Technician or Diagnostics Technician?

What level of skill do you need to service your customers?

Avatar
By Mitch Becker

What does it take to build an automotive electronics technician?

As I sit here at the SkillsUSA Nationals in Atlanta setting up for the events and talking with instructors and competitors from tech colleges and schools, I’ve been getting asked, “What does it take to train a technician to do ADAS calibrations?” It’s an interesting question to ponder, because all the variables must be addressed before an answer is given.

Read Full Article

More Diagnostics Posts
The OE vs. Aftermarket Glass Debate: A New Twist

With new ADAS features using cameras mounted to the glass, the tolerance required of the glass and its components to be correct for proper function, the OE vs. aftermarket glass discussion has taken on a new twist.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ADAS Calibrations: Speed and Accuracy Go Hand-in-Hand

Innovations in calibration systems have made setup and vehicle-to-target positioning — the most time-consuming segment of ADAS calibration — faster.

By Allison Whitney
Vehicle Calibration: Committing In-House

So you want to bring calibration in-house. Before you do, there are a lot of questions you need to ask yourself.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ADAS: Smashing the Glass

Windshield replacement on vehicles equipped with ADAS has forever altered the business model many auto glass companies were used to.

By Mitch Becker

Other Posts

Welcome to the New “Under the Radar” ADAS Podcast!

Jason Stahl talks to Chris Gutierrez, vice president of technology and innovation for Protech Automotive Solutions, about how shops are handling ADAS repairs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Opus IVS Announces Launch of Master Class Free Training Series

The master class program covers advanced topics such as Tesla Service Information and Diagnostics, ADAS Service, and European-make Diagnostics.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Sticker Shock at the SEMA Show

This year’s SEMA Show held a new surprise for me — a secret drop-off at our booth in the form of a mysterious sticker.

By Jason Stahl
Keys To Making 2023 A Huge Success For Your Auto Body Shop

Stopping daily work to work “on” your business instead of “in” your business is essential in order to deliver change in the new year. 

By Sheila Samuel-Lefor