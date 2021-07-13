Connect with us
VIDEO: U-POL Flexible High-Density Bumper Filler, Part 2

Tips on how to make cosmetic repairs with U-POL’s UP7061 Flexible High-Density Bumper Filler.
Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, demonstrates how to make cosmetic repairs with U-POL’s UP7061 Flexible High-Density Bumper Filler and a handful of other U-POL products. Part 2 in a 2-part series.

Watch Part 1 here.

