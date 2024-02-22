 AkzoNobel Launches New Primer OEM Plastic Part Production

AkzoNobel Launches New Primer for OEM Plastic Part Production

The multi-substrate nature of the new primer means there is no need to switch products in production, reducing complexity and increasing efficiency on the paint line.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

AkzoNobel announced it has developed a new 2K solvent-borne primer in conductive and dark gray for the OEM production of plastic parts, which are increasingly presenting adhesion challenges for automakers.

The low polarity of plastics such as polypropylene causes low surface energy and poor adhesion, making plastic parts such as bumpers, rocker panels and contrasting features challenging to coat.

AkzoNobel’s new multi-substrate ESP-950 primer belongs to a new technology family developed by AkzoNobel and will provide adherence to a broader range of automotive substrates, including polypropylene grades (> 20% talc) and polycarbonate blends.

“There is an increasing focus on vehicle weight reduction and emissions, which is accelerating the growth of the market for automotive plastics, but conversely, the adhesion of coatings is becoming more and more difficult,” said Ed Hilborne, global product marketing manager for AkzoNobel’s Automotive OEM Coatings business. “Committed to creating products that power process efficiency, AkzoNobel’s new multi-substrate ESP-950 primer creates a paint system with wider versatility in adhesion on plastics, with lower dry film thickness in application than existing primers. It is compatible with automotive application lines — wet-on-wet or bake-on-bake technology — and fulfils most OEM specifications.”

The multi-substrate nature of this primer means there is no need to switch products in production, reducing complexity and increasing efficiency on the paint line.

AkzoNobel’s Automotive OEM Coatings business offers high-performance coating solutions for cars worldwide, supporting innovations in radar and connectivity technology, and the challenges faced by OEMs today and in the future.

For more information on AkzoNobel Automotive OEM Coatings, click here.

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
