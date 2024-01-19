Polyvance Releases Compression Roller for Plastic Welds

Polyvance’s new 6144 Compression Roller reduces the finishing time and improves the strength of plastic welds by smoothing and compressing the joint between the plastic filler rod and the base material. The Compression Roller can also be used to improve the appearance of backside welds and increase the speed with which reinforcing mesh can be embedded into a repair.

The Compression Roller makes the strength of welds more consistent and improves the flexibility of some fiber reinforced plastics after welding. The roller acts like a heat sink to cool plastic welds more quickly. It features a polished stainless-steel roller and smooth sealed cartridge bearingsm has an ergonomic handle and high-strength plated steel frame, and is designed in the U.S. and made exclusively for Polyvance.

The Compression Roller is available from Polyvance directly or through automotive paint and body distributors.

For more information, call (800) 633-3047 or visit polyvance.com.