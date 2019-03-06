WIN to Exhibit at 2019 NORTHEAST Show

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced it will again host a booth (no. 111) at the upcoming 2019 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show March 15-17 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

This year’s show is a three-day window to reach one of the largest and most influential target audiences in the world: the auto repair industry of the Northeast region and beyond. High-level industry discussions, exhibits from hundreds of vendors as well as an extensive slate of presentations and training courses are designed to explore the biggest trends and issues affecting the collision repair industry.

As a steadily growing event, the NORTHEAST got WIN’s attention back in 2016 when WIN was looking at how to further grow awareness their organization.

“Our first appearance was in 2017, and a lot of [the right] people visited the WIN booth, including WIN members, WIN sponsors and instructors,” said Petra Schroeder, past chair of WIN and current outreach chair. “We had great conversations, which resulted in recruiting a number of new and renewing WIN members. We went back in 2018, and now I look forward to attending again in a few weeks.”

At the booth, visitors will receive handouts and have a chance to register for gift cards and a drawing for an annual paid WIN membership.