3M Automotive Aftermarket Division Introduces 3M Power Tools for Body Repair

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division has announced the launch of an innovative line of pneumatic tools for cutting and grinding designed with the bodyman in mind. The 3M Power Tools for Body Repair were designed to complement the 3M Cubitron II line of cutting and grinding abrasives portfolio.

The offering of five new 3M power tools includes the 3M File Belt Sander (18”), 3M Mini File Belt Sander (13”), 3M Cut-Off Wheel Tools (3” & 4”) and 3M Pistol Grip Sander. The tools feature a sleek new composite body and exceptional quality designed for maximum performance with the 3M Cubitron II line of cutting and grinding abrasives.

The new tools provide the reliable performance body shops and their technicians have come to expect from 3M, all at a great value. The 3M Power Tools feature:

Unique ergonomic design specifically for bodyman applications and automotive substrates

Lightweight and durable composite body for user comfort

Sleek body design to access hard-to-reach areas

Engineered and priced for the collision repair industry

Improved safety guard on cut-off wheel tool

Variable speed for optimal finish

Affordable pricing with exceptional value

“Vehicle disassembly, particularly with today’s advanced substrates, creates a tremendous challenge for standard tools and abrasives,” said Dale Ross, U.S. marketing operations manager for 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division. “By developing high-power, high-performance tools designed to work with our unique 3M Cubitron II abrasives, we can provide bodymen the ideal solution for tacking these tough tasks, all at a great value.”

