Mirka AOS-B Cordless Sander Wins 2017 Red Dot Design Award

Mirka announced that its AOS-B 130NV battery-driven spot repair sander has been awarded the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2017 in an internationally organized competition.

The competition appraises the best products of the year in three categories: Product Design, Communication Design and Design Concept. Founded in 1955, the competition is organized by Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen and is one of the best-respected design competitions in the world.

The AOS-B, a 1-1/4” 3mm orbital sander, is the smallest battery-driven spot repair sander on the market. The AROS-B 150NV is a 1-1/4” 5mm random orbital sander. These tools feature rechargeable lithium-ion battery technology, which allows the battery to recharge in just 40 minutes or less and can last for up to 16 hours of use.

The AOS/AROS tools excel in sanding tight areas and corners while providing comfort for longer periods of sanding without fatigue, and deliver outstanding control over the sanding process. They provide consistent performance, and speeds can be adjusted from 4,000 to 8,000 rpm. The quick-lock system makes changing the backing pad fast and easy. Mirka has an extensive line of abrasives for the AOS/AROS tools for woodworking, industrial and automotive applications.

For more information, visit www.mirka.com.