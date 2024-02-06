Snap-on Introduces Two New Designs of Locking Pliers

As the only American-made locking pliers, Snap-on is advancing its line with the introduction of two innovative designs that outgrip competitors with aggressive teeth and a longer nose for increased accessibility in tight workspaces. This introduction, along with news of expansions at the company’s hand tool manufacturing facilities, underscores the Snap-on commitment to delivering innovative, made-in-the-U.S. craftsmanship in its locking pliers line.

The Snap-on LP5LN 6-1/2″ Long Nose Locking Pliers have a longer nose for gripping in hard to reach places, while the LP5WC 5″ Locking Pliers with Cutter have more deeply grooved teeth and a cutter in the throat of the pliers. Both feature a patent-pending Power Ring and offer enhanced thread strength with up to 4,000 lbs. clamping force, ideal for demanding applications. A pinned and brazed upper jaw creates a robust bond with the body of the pliers, playing a crucial role in maintaining alignment, especially under large clamping loads. An oversized adjustment screw, compatible with a 3/16″ hex key, enables additional clamping force and facilitates quick and easy adjustments while being easy on the hands. The sharp, specially broached teeth, smooth trigger mechanism, and durable nickel coating ensure comfortable and reliable operation whether extracting pressure-held parts or loosening and tightening connectors.

For more information about the new LP5LN or LP5WC or other Snap-on tools and products, contact your participating Snap-on franchisee or visit snapon.com.