 Snap-on Introduces Two New Designs of Locking Pliers

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

Snap-on Introduces Two New Designs of Locking Pliers

The two innovative designs feature aggressive teeth and a longer nose for increased accessibility in tight workspaces.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

As the only American-made locking pliers, Snap-on is advancing its line with the introduction of two innovative designs that outgrip competitors with aggressive teeth and a longer nose for increased accessibility in tight workspaces. This introduction, along with news of expansions at the company’s hand tool manufacturing facilities, underscores the Snap-on commitment to delivering innovative, made-in-the-U.S. craftsmanship in its locking pliers line. 

Related Articles

The Snap-on LP5LN 6-1/2″ Long Nose Locking Pliers have a longer nose for gripping in hard to reach places, while the LP5WC 5″ Locking Pliers with Cutter have more deeply grooved teeth and a cutter in the throat of the pliers. Both feature a patent-pending Power Ring and offer enhanced thread strength with up to 4,000 lbs. clamping force, ideal for demanding applications. A pinned and brazed upper jaw creates a robust bond with the body of the pliers, playing a crucial role in maintaining alignment, especially under large clamping loads. An oversized adjustment screw, compatible with a 3/16″ hex key, enables additional clamping force and facilitates quick and easy adjustments while being easy on the hands. The sharp, specially broached teeth, smooth trigger mechanism, and durable nickel coating ensure comfortable and reliable operation whether extracting pressure-held parts or loosening and tightening connectors. 

For more information about the new LP5LN or LP5WC or other Snap-on tools and products, contact your participating Snap-on franchisee or visit snapon.com.

You May Also Like

Products

Polyvance Releases Compression Roller for Plastic Welds

Polyvance’s new 6144 Compression Roller reduces the finishing time and improves the strength of plastic welds.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Published:

Polyvance’s new 6144 Compression Roller reduces the finishing time and improves the strength of plastic welds by smoothing and compressing the joint between the plastic filler rod and the base material. The Compression Roller can also be used to improve the appearance of backside welds and increase the speed with which reinforcing mesh can be embedded into a repair.

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
BendPak to Debut Eight-Armed Car Lift Concept at NADA Expo

The Octa-Flex is a radical new two-post lift design that features two sets of arms: triple-telescoping swing arms plus all-new integrated lift-assist arms.

By Jason Stahl
Kent Automotive Introduces Triac ST Heat Gun

The Triac ST professional heat gun that is ideal for professional welding, shrinking and molding various thermoplastics when repairing plastic car parts.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
DataTouch Launches VINAnonymize

Technology developed to protect personally identifiable information (PII).

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Valvoline Global Operations Unveils Revolutionary Motor Oil: Restore & Protect

The new motor oil removes up to 100% of engine-killing deposits with continuous use, restoring engines to run like factory clean while protecting against future damage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Mayhew Tools Introduces High-Visibility Screwdrivers

Mayhew Steel Products has introduced new high-visibility fluorescent orange- and green-handled screwdrivers to their made in the USA screwdriver product line.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Snap-on Lights Up New Year with Innovative Lighting Tools

Snap-on is lighting up the new year with three new light tools for technicians on the go.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Car Bench Introduces Barracuda Quick Pull Bench

The Barracuda is a quick pull bench with a 16’ 5” (5m) length mounted on a 5.2-ton electro-hydraulic scissor lift. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Polyvance Releases Kenworth T880 Short Forward Axle Repair Kit

The T880SFA repair kit is an economical alternative to replacing the Kenworth T880 set-forward front axle hood.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers