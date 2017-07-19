Body Shop Business
Renegade Parts Washers Expands Top Load Product Line

Renegade Parts Washers announced that it has expanded its Top Load product line with the all-new Top Load Turntable model. The new turntable system is geared toward a range of parts cleaning, from general repair to production process operations. A 26-inch heavy-duty gear-driven turntable combined with strategically-placed spray nozzles in a 14-inch working height removes grease, oil or lubricants in a high temperature and high-pressure environment. Additional configurations are available. Automation features include PLC Programmable Wash Cycle Timer and Heater Timer. Benefits include increased automation for reduced labor costs and solvent-free cleaning for lower environmental impact.

