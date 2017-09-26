Body Shop Business
Martin Senour Introduces Single-Stage Color, New Euroclear Additions to Pro//BASE System

Martin Senour Paints’ Pro//BASE Refinish System has expanded with the introduction of a single-stage color system. The comprehensive compliant and consistent system is relied upon by the medium-volume end-user who does not require the fast cycle times of premium-priced systems, but still demands a better quality system than most value-priced systems can offer.

Also added to the Pro//BASE line is a new euro-style clearcoat. High-solids urethane Euroclear products are designed for extreme ease-of-use, with a 2:1 mix ratio. The user-friendly characteristics extend to the euro-style packaging as well, with a painter-friendly pull-out spout making cleaning simple and increasing reusability.

The two separate clearcoat offerings are available in five-liter volumes, and are accompanied by three 2.5-liter hardeners each. Euroclear is available in National Rule, 2.0 VOC.

With the PRO//BASE Refinish System, there is no need to adopt a parallel system that will have to be replaced in the near future. It’s the ideal product line for refinishers who cannot support high-volume, premium waterborne systems. It offers users a familiar application process and does not require the unique and expensive spraybooth equipment required for waterborne systems.

PRO//BASE Refinish System features include:

  • System: Solvent
  • Warranty: 3-year limited
  • Color match quality: Good
  • Intermix/factory package: both
  • Use: spot repair/overall refinishes
  • Color resources: FormulaExpress, iFEX, Prospector, Color Book
  • Color alternative: 1-2 alternatives
  • Hide: Good
  • Cycle time: 90-120 minutes
  • Basecoat color: National Rule and 3.5 VOC
  • Single Stage: National Rule and 2.8 VOC
  • Clearcoat: National Rule and 2.1 VOC

For more information regarding Martin Senour training or its paint products, visit www.martinsenour-autopaint.com or call (800) 526-6704.

