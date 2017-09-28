Body Shop Business
New Blackhawk Postlift Provides Repair Shops with Variety of Options

The new Blackhawk Postlift is a multi-purpose machine that can be used by repair shops for diagnostics, light- to full-vehicle repair or as a lift for mechanical service on unitized body vehicles.

“The new Blackhawk Postlift takes up much less space than frame racks but is just as robust and powerful as traditional racks,” said David Zinkiewicz, product manager for Blackhawk. “The Postlift is easy to use and features an ergonomic design that helps collision repair technicians perform jobs more effortlessly and efficiently.”

The Blackhawk Postlift can be set at multiple working heights. Its unique collision repair pulling system allows users greater access to vehicles for diagnostics, measuring and repairs. In addition, because of its compact size, the Blackhawk Postlift fits into a smaller shop footprint and can be installed into a pit for a clear work bay when not in use.

For more information, call (800) 251-4500 or visit www.blackhawkcr.com.

