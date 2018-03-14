1Collision Announces Network Expansion in Minnesota, California

1Collision Network announced the addition of Pearson Auto Body in Shakopee, Minn., and Body Best Collision Center in Suisun City, Calif., to its growing collision repair network.

The addition of Pearson Auto Body increases the 1Collision footprint in the Minneapolis-St Paul marketplace to seven locations. The addition of Body Best Collision in Suisun City is the second Northern California location opened by owner Dino DiGiulio, increasing the footprint in that market to five locations.

“We look forward to our new relationship with 1Collision, which will allow us access to opportunities that we wouldn’t have had, creating a more forward-looking foundation, addressing future challenges,” said Bob Pearson, principle at Pearson Auto Body.

1Collision President Jim Keller added: “Bob and his team at Pearson are market- leading operators, and we are proud to add them to our family of successful collision centers.”

Keller called DiGiulio “an exemplary shop owner and leader within our network.”

“We are excited to see him and his team grow their business,” Keller added.