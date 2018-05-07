1Collision Network Adds Shops in California, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska

1Collision Network announced the addition of body shops in four states.

In Schaumburg, Ill., the company has added Collision Service Center.

“1Collision provide the resources we need to grow our business in our highly competitive market,” said Ernie and Aurora De Loera, the owners of Collision Service Center.

1Collision Network also has added Steven Kotik’s International Auto Body, with two locations in San Bruno and San Mateo, Calif.

“Having just opened our second location, we are looking forward to working with the 1Collision Team, providing us with their corporate-level support with marketing, operations and financial services,” said Steven Kotik, owner of International Auto Body.

In Omaha, Neb., the company has added ProCare Collision.

“We are preparing to move our established business to a new location, and are excited to brand with 1Collision, and utilize the expertise of the 1Collision team to help guide us through the opening of the new store, and a successful future,” said Scott and Kim Jones, the owners of ProCare Collision.

In Cottage Grove, Minn., 1Collision has added Cottage Grove Auto & Collision. It is the second 1Collision Network store for Bob Pearson, principle at Pearson Auto Body in Shakopee, Minn.

“The addition of these fine owners expands our network presence in California, Minnesota and Illinois, and we are excited to now have a network affiliate in Omaha,” 1Collision Network President Jim Keller said.