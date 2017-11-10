Body Shop Business
Acrylic Urethane Clearcoat Helps Improve Cycle Time

8200 2K Spot & Panel Clear is an acrylic urethane clearcoat for use over Wanda basecoats.

The clearcoat helps improve cycle time by providing the speed needed to get jobs done quickly for same-day delivery, according to AkzoNobel. It offers high gloss and is intended for air and baking conditions.

The clearcoat is designed to be sprayed over spot, panel and multi-panel areas in a wide variety of environments, offering speed and increased throughput.

The easy-to-use clearcoat boasts a 3:1 mix ratio; excellent sprayability, flow and levelling; and great sag resistance for a smooth final finish, according to the company.

Wanda, an AkzoNobel brand, is a complete, compact car refinish system designed to deliver value, color and simplicity to the collision repair industry.

