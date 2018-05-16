AkzoNobel Combines Digital Tools to Improve Color-Matching

A new standard in quick and reliable advanced color-matching is available to vehicle body shops now that AkzoNobel has combined two of its most innovative tools into a single system.

The new offering combines the company’s Automatchic hand-held spectrophotometer with its MIXIT digital color retrieval technology. Now known as Automatchic in MIXIT, the system creates a single, seamless workflow which allows customers to precisely identify any color from an ever-expanding database of more than two million.

“We’re always looking for new ways to help our vehicle refinish customers access digital color technology and gain maximum advantage from our expertise,” said Peter Tomlinson, director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive and Specialty Coatings business. “Our huge cloud database of more than two million colors means we can provide the perfect color match and formula, optimized for any individual vehicle. With Automatchic in MIXIT, customers can now measure and match color with superior accuracy even faster, making it a valuable asset for any vehicle refinish body shop.”

Tailor-made to streamline operations, Automatchic in MIXIT’s ability to improve both accuracy and speed helps to increase profitability and throughput while reducing waste. This is part of AkzoNobel’s commitment to deliver 100 percent digital color solutions for its vehicle refinishes customers.

AkzoNobel has been developing digital color techniques and technologies for more than half a century. For more information, visit Colorvation.com.