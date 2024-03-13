AkzoNobel Using 100% Renewable Electricity in Latin America

All of AkzoNobel’s manufacturing locations in Latin America are operating on 100% renewable electricity, the company said.

The milestone — reached late last year — follows similar achievements in North America (early 2023) and Europe (early 2022).



“We’re very proud to have successfully switched over to 100% renewable electricity and give further momentum to the company’s drive to transition all of its sites globally,” said Daniel Campos, director of AkzoNobel’s Decorative Paints Latin America business and a member of the executive committee.

The transition to 100% renewable electricity in Latin America has included installing 1,580 panels at the Decorative Paints facility in Recife, Brazil — which supplies more than 30% of its energy needs — and 4,640 panels at the Rionegro paints and coatings plant in Colombia, which provides 24% of the site’s energy. The company currently operates 19 manufacturing sites in the region.

AkzoNobel has said the company aims to reduce carbon emissions across the full value chain by 50% by 2030, from its 2018 baseline.