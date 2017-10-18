asTech Parent Repairify Acquires Professional Automotive Diagnostics

Repairify, parent company of asTech, completed its acquisition of Professional Automotive Diagnostics.

Professional Automotive Diagnostics provides mobile electrical automotive diagnostic services and programming in the Phoenix area, and will continue operating under the asTech brand.

The addition of Professional Automotive Diagnostics will complement the company’s current staff of technicians already operating in the Phoenix market, as well as in Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio, Texas, Virginia and Washington D.C., according to Repairify.

“We are very proud of what we have built here in Phoenix and thrilled to be joining asTech,” said Pete Garbe, owner of Professional Automotive Diagnostics. “We knew it was the ideal time to join the asTech team. As the industry grows, we understood our unique services would align perfectly with asTech’s vision to fix It right.

Garbe will be assuming the role of Phoenix market manager, overseeing the company’s expansion in the Phoenix market.

“The addition of Pete’s mobile vehicle electronic service business will immediately help expand our existing team of in-shop field technicians, providing professional repairers more choice when it comes to servicing today’s complex vehicles,” Repairify CEO Doug Kelly said. “Given Phoenix ranks as the fifth most populous city in the U.S., and its metropolitan area ranks No. 12, it made perfect sense to add mobile capabilities in this market.”

Plano, Texas-based Repairify also said it is expanding its field services business into Northern California this month and expects to be serving the Southern California market with mobile services before the end of the year.