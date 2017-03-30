Collision Industry Conference April Meeting Schedule Available

The full agenda for the April Collision Industry Conference (CIC) in Pittsburgh is now available.

The agenda features updates from various committees, including the Technical Committee (“The Skinny on Scanning”) and the Insurer-Repairer Relations Committee (“Deeper Dive into Repair Procedures”).

The event will take place April 19-20 at the Sheraton Station Square in Pittsburgh.

April 19

1 p.m. – Welcome/housekeeping (Guy Bargnes) CIC chairman comments

– Welcome/housekeeping (Guy Bargnes) 1:15 p.m. – Special presentation and recognition (Brandon Eckenrode) CREF Career Fair

– Special presentation and recognition (Brandon Eckenrode) 1:30 p.m. – Education and training (Jeff Peevy, Gene Lopez), task force updates Technicians and employees feedback; OEM and supplier manufacturer feedback

– Education and training (Jeff Peevy, Gene Lopez), task force updates 2:15 p.m. – Governmental (Darrell Amberson, Bob Redding, Janet Chaney) Guest speakers – Pa. Department of Insurance; National Association of Insurance Commissioners

– Governmental (Darrell Amberson, Bob Redding, Janet Chaney) 3:15 p.m. – Administrative announcements (Jeff Hendler)

– Administrative announcements (Jeff Hendler) 3:30 pm. – Break

– Break 4 p.m. – Emerging technologies (Michael Quinn, Jake Rodenroth) Scanning and diagnostics; workgroups update

Emerging technologies (Michael Quinn, Jake Rodenroth) 4:30 p.m. – Open microphone

– Open microphone 4:45 p.m. – Technical Committee (Toby Chess, Kye Yeung) “The Skinny on Scanning”

– Technical Committee (Toby Chess, Kye Yeung) 5:30 p.m. – Adjourn

– Adjourn 6:30 p.m. – Reception

April 20

8 a.m. – Welcome/housekeeping (Guy Bargnes) CIC chairman comments

– Welcome/housekeeping (Guy Bargnes) 8:15 a.m. – Definitions (Chris Evans, Barry Dorn) CIC Collision Repair Provider Definition Review/2017 initiatives update

– Definitions (Chris Evans, Barry Dorn) 9 a.m. – Marketing Committee (Kristen Felder, Roger Wright) Social media and PR update

– Marketing Committee (Kristen Felder, Roger Wright) 9:20 a.m. – Insurer-Repairer Relations Committee (Clint Marlow, Doug Irish) “Deeper Dive into Repair Procedures” – Mike Astalos, committee member

– Insurer-Repairer Relations Committee (Clint Marlow, Doug Irish) 10 a.m. – Break

– Break 10:30 a.m. – Open Systems, Data Access and Sharing Task Force (Frank Terlep) Panel discussion: “Understanding the Effects of BMS Data for Collision Repairers”

Open Systems, Data Access and Sharing Task Force (Frank Terlep) 11:45 a.m. – Open Microphone

– Open Microphone 12 p.m. – Adjourn

Participation in the CIC is open to all individuals who share an interest in the collision industry. There are no “members,” only participants. All participants share an equal standing. To register for the April meeting, click here.

CIC meetings are held four or five times a year, each in a different region of the country. Each January, there is an additional planning meeting for the coming year, and the meeting is open to everyone.