Fast and Perfect Mixing of Automotive Paint

Collomix GmbH has introduced the ROTOGEN 1000 paint-mixing system which it claims will revolutionize paint jobs. This product has been in use and widely accepted by all the major paint companies in Europe and the UK for over 10 years, and now is being introduced to the U.S., with Apex Sales & Marketing,  Inc. being the exclusive distributor for the U.S. and Canada.

How much do color match issues cost you annually? Why take a chance on manual stirring? Are you sure your paint formula is mixed thoroughly every time?

Features of the ROTOGEN 1000 include:

  • For mixing volumes of up to 34 fl. oz.
  • No cleaning required after mixing
  • Prevents color variations
  • No segregation and floating of pigments on the surface
  • Wide range of adapters available for “out of spec” or special containers
  • Efficient and fast homogenizing of many other materials in small containers and bottles
  • Significant mixing time reduction
  • Perfect and foamless mixing result
  • Constant and reproducible mixing process

The ROTOGEN 1000 will be introduced at the 2018 SEMA Show in the Collision Services booth no. 16507 as well as the New Products Section.

For more information, visit rotogen1000.com.

