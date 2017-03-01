Global Finishing Solutions’ REVO Speed and Ultra XR Bring Quality Repairs and Efficient Service

Global Finishing Solutions’ (GFS) REVO Speed is perfect for large volumes of repairs because it is mounted on rails that move the system around the Ultra XR booth, which is specifically designed to support REVO Systems. To use the semi-automatic REVO Speed, technicians set the specifications and then leave it to do the work of curing fillers and coatings from the inside out.

Just ask Jeramy Myers, who frequently advocates for improved collision repair shop processes and seeks to drive industry standards throughout Montana. After seeing GFS’ REVO Accelerated Curing Systems in action at a trade show, Myers decided to purchase an Ultra XR booth and a REVO Speed – a short-wave infrared curing system – for his shop, Flawless Auto Body. After the booth and REVO were installed, the technicians at Flawless Auto Body received on-site training on the use of their new IR curing system.

The semi-automatic REVO Speed frees Myers’ technicians to work on other projects while the REVO makes its way around the passenger vehicle or vehicle panels. Together, the booth and energy-efficient REVO Speed produce high-quality repairs and decrease service times, which is a priority for Myers and his customers.

For more information, visit www.globalfinishing.com, email [email protected] or call (877) 658-7900.