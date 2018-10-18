H&S Autoshot Introduces HSM250 Double-Pulse Synergic Multi-Purpose MIG/TIG/STICK Welder

The HSM250 double-pulse synergic multi-purpose MIG/TIG/stick welder is a compact machine that offers three MIG wire feed and torch drives with synergic, synergic single-pulse or synergic double-pulse programs for steel, aluminum and silicone bronze welding with wire sizes from .023” to .045”.

The unit also features lift-arc DC TIG and electrode welding capability. With 250 amps of power, it’s capable of welding all steel and aluminum alloys from #20GA to ½”. Additionally, it offers twin cylinder racks and dual gas inputs for mixed and 100 percent gases.