M18 FUEL Grinder Is Designed to Remove Material Faster than a Corded Grinder

The M18 FUEL 1/4-inch Die Grinder from Milwaukee Tool can grind for up to 20 minutes on a single charge, has up to 10 times longer motor life and can remove up to two times more weld than any cordless die grinder on the market.

“When faced with a situation that requires grinding in tight spaces or irregular surfaces, mechanical and metal fabrication professionals will most often turn to a die grinder to get the job done,” said Andrew Plowman, vice president of product management for Milwaukee Tool. “However, the cordless options available in today’s market do not offer the performance or run-time required for prolonged use.

“Unwilling to settle on sub-par performance, we spent countless hours conducting jobsite research and advancing our technologies until we could introduce a solution that provides a true productivity enhancement with the M18 FUEL 1/4-inch Die Grinder.”

Also available as a bare tool, the M18 FUEL 1/4-inch Die Grinder includes two M18 RedLithium XC 5.0 compact battery packs, an M12/M18 multi-voltage charger, 1/4-inch collet, wrenches, extra dust cover and case.

For more information, call (800) SAWDUST or visit www.milwaukeetool.com.

