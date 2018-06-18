Martech Offers Bulk Filter Kits for Breathing Systems

Martech reminds its customers and users of its Quality Air Breathing Systems that it is crucial to replace system air filters regularly. To make it easier for users to acquire all the needed filters, Martech offers Best Buy Filter Kits.

Each kit includes 1-Stage One, 2-Stage Two, 4-Stage Three and 4-Stage Four Filters, which are all the filters needed for one full year.

According to Tom Wright, director of sales and marketing, in order to properly maintain your Martech Services Company products, each product has a recommended filter change schedule. He also said that failure to change filters as necessary may result in permanent damage to the product, but more importantly, can cause serious illness or injury to the user of the product.

For more information on Best Buy Filter Kits, call (800) 831-1525, or visit www.breathingsystems.com.